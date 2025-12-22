As Stranger Things comes to an end, Gaten Matarazzo has been feeling the pressure. “We all knew going in that this season was going to be very big, and the gang has been sparing no expense in doing as much as we can,” he tells Elite Daily. “It’s been a whirlwind, and I apologize for the algorithm putting our faces everywhere online.”

It’s true that Stranger Things has remained the talk of the FYP since Season 5, Volume 1 dropped on Netflix in November. Volume 2 and the epic conclusion will arrive on Christmas Day and New Years’ Eve, respectively. The biggest plot point for Matarazzo’s character, Dustin Henderson, is the death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The 23-year-old actor from New Jersey says portraying a version of the usually happy-go-lucky Dustin going through immense grief was difficult.

Dustin lost somebody he loves so much in Eddie, and he’s being presented with a true fear of it happening to the other people in his life, especially Steve.

“The biggest challenge was trying to make sure he didn’t feel like a different character,” Matarazzo says. “Season 5’s Dustin feels like the antithesis to Dustin, especially with how he interacts with his friends.” Dustin disengaging is a coping mechanism after losing someone so close. “It’s harder to leave on good terms than it is on bad terms. Dustin lost somebody he loves so much in Eddie, and he’s being presented with a true fear of it happening to the other people in his life, especially Steve.”

Fans have had a lot to say about Dustin’s strained relationship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), and Matarazzo has also mourned the loss of their close bond. “Not only is it difficult to be detached and not have as much fun, but I had a really hard time being as mean to Steve as I was,” he says. “That was a real bummer. I know it makes sense, but Dustin really does try to actively hurt him throughout this season.”

Despite Dustin and Steve’s current rift, Matarazzo says he’s happy and lucky to call Keery a “good friend.” Their dynamic hasn’t always been that way. “When we first met, I was a child,” he says. “Joe was always so good with us kids on set, and it felt like a really cool older brother that always made you laugh.” Now that Matarazzo is the same age as Keery was when they first filmed Season 1, he says, “We’ve been able to reshape our relationship to being true friends, and we get to see each other in our own time quite frequently.”

The entire Stranger Things cast actually hangs out often. “A lot of us live pretty close to each other, which is really, really nice and pretty rare,” he says. As the end approaches, Matarazzo admits there are “loose plans” to get together to celebrate the finale, but nothing is set in stone.

Below, Matarazzo dishes on other memorable Stranger Things moments, his favorite fan theories, and what he’s manifesting for his next chapter.

Elite Daily: There’s talk of Stranger Things spinoffs. Would you be down to reprise your role for that?

Gaten Matarazzo: Not yet. It would not service the show very well for us to just jump right back into another one after such a big push for the finale.

ED: If you were starting a game of D&D, what kind of character would you play as?

GM: I used to do an Aragorn-style half-elf ranger, because it’s the opposite of what I’m like as a human, but a part of me really wants to go with a Halfling Bard for my next campaign.

ED: What’s the funniest fan theory you’ve seen about the show?

GM: Man, there are some wild Stonathan [Steve and Jonathan] theories, which aren’t really theories as much as they are just fanfic. People really want to see Joe Keery and Charlie Heaton make out. Whatever does it for you. Two very handsome men.

There’s something more powerful there than just, ‘I wonder if they’re going to kiss.’

I also find the Byler [Will Byers and Mike Wheeler] stuff very funny. I see them as just very good friends. Will is going through his own journey the way that a lot of young queer kids do in small towns, especially back in the day. It’s a very universal experience that a lot of gay kids probably go through. It’s like noticing a crush on a friend you grew up with and not being able to talk about it. There’s something more powerful there than just, “I wonder if they’re going to kiss.”

ED: I have a friend who’s still reading Steddie fanfics about Steve and Eddie.

GM: I like the idea of a little Steve and Eddie thing. Dustin would proudly officiate that wedding.

ED: Dustin’s like their son in a way.

GM: Yeah, my two dads.

Finn Wolfhard’s good at keeping in touch.

ED: Who’s been blowing up the group chat the most this press run?

GM: Finn Wolfhard’s good at keeping in touch. Finn loves a meme. Finn loves the check-in. Something I admire about him is he’s really good at maintaining very active relationships with long-distance friends. I’ll give that to Finny.

ED: Is there a character you wish Dustin had more scenes with?

GM: I really wish there was more Mike, Lucas, and Dustin stuff. That first season, Dustin was always with Mike and Lucas, looking for Will and learning about Eleven. There’s something so special there. There hasn’t been the same opportunity post-Season 1 to work with Finn and Caleb [McLaughlin] as much. Anytime I see them on screen together, there’s a little bit of jealousy.

ED: Is there an actor you’d love to work with someday?

GM: The person who comes to mind instantly is Nathan Lane. I would just love to watch him and learn, because he’s one of my favorites. There’s no such thing as a perfect actor, but I’ve never seen him do something that I don’t find to be absolutely enrapturing. He’s incredible.

ED: You both have a huge range. If you could choose between TV, movies, and theater, which would you pick?

GM: My agents would grimace, but I am going to say the theater. I feel the most comfortable there. I get to be home when I do it, because most of the theater that I do is in New York City, where I live. It’s really great to be able to go home to my own bed after working throughout the day.

ED: What’s the movie you’ve rewatched the most in your life?

GM: Finding Nemo or maybe just the Star Wars movies in general. Another one that I keep rewatching is a deep pull, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas. It’s a variety special that I watch several times a year. This season, I’ve watched it three times already. It’s a perfect movie.

ED: Who was your top artist on Spotify this year?

GM: The Beatles were up there. Djo was on there, too. I had Radiohead and Lady Gaga as well.

ED: What’s the dream project you’d like to work on next?

GM: I want to do something that is very bizarre, if that makes any sense. I’d love to do a play. Anytime I’ve been on stage, I’ve only done musicals.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2026?

GM: Peace of mind. Some consistency in what I do for work, because it’s never guaranteed. And I really want to learn how to play piano at a semi-proficient level.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.