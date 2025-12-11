Eleven’s buzzed head and Will’s bowl cut may be memorable looks from Stranger Things, but there is nothing more iconic than Steve Harrington’s perfectly coiffed hair. The Netflix show’s Emmy-nominated hair designer, Sarah Hindsgaul, isn’t shy about how much she loves working with Joe Keery’s locks, either.

“He has the most astonishing hair you have ever seen,” she tells Elite Daily. Most of the cast was forced to wear wigs in Season 5 to keep consistency during the year-long production. However, Hindsgaul confirms that Steve’s hair this season is all Keery’s. Although, his look is a bit different this time around to match the storyline. Since most of Hawkins is under quarantine with the Upside Down causing rifts through town, priorities have shifted — especially in the hair department.

We took it back a little bit because I don't think he would blow dry it as much.

According to Hindsgaul, “I was absolutely in love with doing this very cloudy, a little bit of piecey, giant mane for Steve, and this year, we took it back a little bit because I don't think he would blow dry it as much.” The grittier appearance was “hard” for the hair designer, who prefers the Season 1 through 4 look more. Despite all of that, Hindsgaul says, “I could do anything to Joe and he would look amazing.”

The Product You Need For Steve’s Hair Is Mousse

Because Keery’s hair was so easy to work with, Hindsgaul wouldn’t do too much to it. “Sometimes I like it better when he just comes in in the morning. It's like, who wakes up like that? I'm envious,” she says.

Netflix

When she got to work on creating Steve’s popular mane, the main product Hindsgaul used was hair mousse. Even though Steve reveals in Season 2 that he uses Fabergé Organics shampoo, conditioner, and “Farrah Fawcett spray,” it seems a good hair mousse will do the trick IRL.

“For Steve’s hair, we always use mousse,” says Hindsgaul. “I'm not big on hairspray because when you shoot like we do, it’s a lot of action and I want it to look realistic.” According to her, hairspray can make everything appear too stiff, almost puppet-like. Mousse, on the other hand, gives a more natural appearance on screen, and can last for days. “You can style it straight, curly, and into whatever you want,” she says. “When you blow dry it into that shape, it will last for the rest of the day or the week.”

Now you know the secret to getting Steve’s iconic hair for when you watch the epic conclusion to Stranger Things Season 5, beginning Dec. 25.