The Stranger Things Theory About Robin Dying Just Sadly Got More Convincing

It’s become a grim tradition for each season of Stranger Things to kill off a beloved character, so of course, every fan knows that the final season is going to involve a massive tragedy. And as the end has drawn nearer, an overarching theory has taken over about which main character is going to bite the dust. Sadly, all evidence points towards Robin Buckley as the series’ final sacrificial lamb.

The speculation around Robin’s fate began when the last batch of episode titles were revealed. Episode 5 of Season 5 is worryingly titled “Shock Jock,” which seems to be a clear reference to Robin’s new role in Hawkins this season. After the town was quarantined following Vecna’s attack, Robin took over communications as a radio DJ who uses the airwaves to relay secret messages to the team.

Fans recalled how Robin warned Steve about the dangerous voltage at the radio tower where they camp out. And given the “Shock Jock” episode title, now it sounds like that small scene could be foreshadowing Robin’s demise.

But that was just the start of the troublesome indications that Robin may die in Season 5’s second volume. A few weeks before the penultimate episodes drop on Dec. 25, Netflix released individual character posters for Volume 2 in which all of the young cast were represented — except for Robin. Her exclusion added even more fuel to the theory that she’s not long for the world.

Thankfully, there are some clues that may fly in the face of this theory, like a set photo showing Maya Hawke with Shawn Levy, who is only directing Episodes 6 and 7 this season (after what fans believe to be Robin’s fateful episode). But even that doesn’t fully rule out that she may only be in flashbacks or memories.

Relative to the rest of the main cast, Robin is the most recently introduced, having joined the gang in Season 3. But she’s quickly become a fan favorite, especially as the only out LGBTQ+ representation on the show. Her role in the first half of Season 5 was largely as a mentor to Will Byers, as she subtly encouraged him to accept his own sexuality. Sadly, her growing closeness with Will may be another sign that she’s in danger, considering Will’s newly revealed connection with Vecna and his powers.

Fans will have to wait until Episodes 5 through 7 of Stranger Things’ final season drop on Dec. 25 to see if this theory is true. The two-hour finale special will be released on Netflix and in theaters on Dec. 31.