Gabby Windey Hard-Launched Her Girlfriend On Instagram

Gabby Windey is officially for the girls. On August 2, the former Bachelorette took to Instagram to announce her new relationship — and her first public romance with a woman. “Told you I’m a girls girl!!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos with her girlfriend Robby Hoffman, a comedian and TV writer. According to Windey, they’ve been together for three months, and it’s been the “best experience.”

After sharing her relationship on IG, Windey took to her Stories to explain further. “I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’ve been dating,” she said. “You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready because it is a larger conversation because I’m dating a girl and it’s been honestly, truly, really the best experience over these last three months.” Windey added that she “just want[s] to live [her] life honestly.”

The same day on The View, Windey opened up more about being in a queer relationship. “I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” Windey explained, per The Wrap. “I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it. So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

“I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth,” Windey added. “I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”

According to Decider, she told The View co-hosts, “I was nervous coming here, but it feels like a huge weight lifted just being able to talk about it publicly.”

Bachelor Nation was eager to celebrate Windey’s romance, flooding her IG comments section. Becca Tilley, who started dating Hayley Kiyoko after appearing in the franchise, wrote, “We love a girls girl 🥰❤️.” Rachel Recchia, Windey’s co-Bachelorette, commented, “love you with my entire heart and soul 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.” Kaitlyn Bristowe also chimed in, writing, “Needed this love story!!”