Rachel Recchia's dating history is private.

OK, I’ll be honest. Rachel Recchia’s dating history is pretty secretive. There are no mysterious, untagged exes on her Instagram page, and her personal Facebook is nonexistent. (So, yeah, the results of my sleuthing were pretty underwhelming.) Though her romantic past might be private right now, it’s about to get way more public.
The pilot is ABC’s next Bachelorette (alongside Gabby Windey, obvi), and starting July 11, audiences will watch her meet/date 32 potential suitors. The new season will definitely be a change of pace for Recchia’s private life, but she seems ready for the ~journey~. In the Bachelorette season trailer, she said of the men, “Bring ‘em on!”
But just because Recchia is openly searching for love now doesn’t mean her past has been all smooth-sailing (smooth-flying?). When she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Recchia opened up about an unsupportive ex in her past. Not to mention, her romance with Echard himself did not exactly end on the best of terms — and during “After The Final Rose,” Recchia made it clear that all was not forgiven, accusing Echard of saying “I love you” just to sleep with her. (Oof.)
Here are all of the (known) details about Recchia’s dating history.
Here’s hoping Recchia’s next romance is the supportive, unconditional love she’s searching for!