Rachel Totally Slammed Clayton For How He Treated Her On The Bachelor

When Clayton Echard met Rachel Recchia’s friends and family on The Bachelor, they all warned him not to break her heart. Whether he meant to or not, unfortunately, that’s exactly what Clayton wound up doing. Rachel put her all into her relationship with Clayton, but ultimately she just wasn’t the one for him. After Clayton sent Rachel home, her quotes about his treatment of her show exactly how she feels about him now.

Rachel and Clayton hit it off pretty early on during Season 26 of The Bachelor. Throughout the season, Clayton said that he had the strongest physical connection with Rachel, and for a bit, it seemed like Rachel would win Clayton’s Final Rose. But all that changed after Susie Evans left and Clayton admitted that he’d been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby Windey. He eventually convinced all three women to stay on the show, only to send both Rachel and Gabby home and to get rejected again by Susie. Rachel wound up with a broken heart at the end of this season, and even though she and Clayton are both (maybe) single, it looks like the chances of them getting back together are slim to none.

During their final conversation in Iceland, major tears were shed — on Rachel’s part, at least. When Clayton revealed that he was going to pursue Susie, Rachel told him, “I promise you, when you look back on this, this is gonna haunt you.” She even seemed to be waiting for him to change her mind. It was only when the car door closed that it hit her. “I was in love, but he was never in love with me,” she said on her way to the airport.

Since then, however, any lingering feelings for Clayton are long gone. When Jesse Palmer asked her if she was still in love, her response was firm. “I do not have feelings for him anymore. Watching him completely disrespect Gabby and I, since the beginning of Iceland, I don’t feel like it’s possible for me to watch that back and think that somebody who acted like that ever truly loved me,” she told Jesse. As for if she was ready to speak to Clayton, Rachel responded, “I don’t think he deserves to talk to me.” (Brutal, but iconic.)

During Rachel and Clayton’s discussion at the finale, it was clear that any feelings of love were gone... mostly cause Rachel said so. “None of these emotions are for you or about you,” she told Clayton right away. Then, she really let him have it, and her dad would be way proud. “I became collateral damage in your journey for love that was the most completely selfish journey,” she told him.

In hindsight, Rachel said she felt alone in their relationship. “I don’t believe you were in love with me at all,” she added. “I know I loved you.” She also brought up the less-than-ideal way that he treated her and Gabby (ahem, as she should). “There was no empathy at all for me or Gabby... You not shedding a single tear and watching myself… I just can’t even imagine how you could do that, and I just think it’s so disrespectful,” she explained, specifically calling out his decisions at the “rose ceremony from hell” and the group breakup.

She didn’t accept Clayton’s apology, either. “I just don’t believe you,” she told him, implying that his timing was sus. “The fact that this is the first time I’m hearing any sort of apology [is] on-camera...” A good rule of them? Try a personal apology before a public one.

Rachel didn’t stop there, either. “You told me that I was the first person that you said, ‘I love you,’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you [then], so did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?” Thought Clayton responded with an unequivocal no, the implication was still there.

Suffice to say, Rachel is now a certifiable queen of confrontation and deserves all the roses.