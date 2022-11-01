Things might not be going so smoothly for The Bachelorette’s latest success story. Though Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer left the show happily engaged, it seems like their honeymoon stage may have been cut short. During an Oct. 31 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Windey dropped a hint about their relationship status — and it seemed like she was being purposefully vague. So, did Windey and Schwer break up? Here’s why fans are worried.

Following her performance with Alan Bersten, Windey was interviewed about her relationship with Schwer (probably because in the last two episodes of DWTS, she hasn’t worn her engagement ring). When asked if the couple was still together, Windey avoided saying yes or no. “Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she told the Fox reporter, per Us Weekly. “So I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

So, um, what exactly does that mean? Windey didn’t say, but Schwer did share an Instagram Story on Oct. 31, encouraging fans to vote for his maybe-fiancée during DWTS. “Vote team Gabby!! Ten times PPL,” he wrote. “Text “gabby” to 21523 at 5 PT/8 ET. She keeps on crushin it t 🤟.” Well, that certainly looks like “supporting from afar.”

Based on Schwer’s IG Story, all hope might not be lost — and after all, the couple has gotten through rough patches before. Amanda Kaylor, aka Schwer’s ex-girlfriend, shared their private text messages in September — and in one, he even said the show (which he was about to go on) “isn’t real.” During the Sept. 21 Bachelorette finale, Schwer addressed the texts, explaining that he was really using the show as an excuse to break things off with Kaylor. “I was taking the cowardly way out and using the show as an excuse,” he said. “I came into this thinking maybe I’ll make it past night one and see what happens. I met Gabby on the first night and everything changed.”

Windey forgave Schwer, and it seemed like they’d found their happily ever after — until this DWTS interview. Hopefully her comment wasn’t as much of a breakup hint as it seemed.