Freeform's Christmas Day Schedule Is The Ultimate Gift

When it comes to new Christmas movies, fans know that most of the big debuts are found on Netflix, Disney+, Hallmark, and Lifetime. But for those seeking holiday classics, Freeform is often the best place to find them. And Freeform’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule is packed with the cream of the crop.

Like the Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween, the cable channel’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule isn’t just comprised of movies. Disney owns the network, which means Freeform has access to beloved classics like Frozen and Toy Story, as well as the 20th Century collections of Simpsons, Family Guy, and other fan-favorite TV series with lots of holiday-themed episodes.

However, when it comes to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the network breaks out the biggest and most beloved titles of the season, the ones that are indisputable Christmas movies. (Sorry, Bruce Willis fans, look elsewhere.) In between, the schedule is sprinkled with some of the best classic TV episodes on offer and, of course, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at noon on the big day.

Here’s a full rundown of Freeform’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lineup for 2022 to fill your weekend, all listed in Eastern Standard Time.

20th Century

Saturday, Dec. 24

12 a.m. A Christmas Carol

7 a.m. Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street

12 p.m. A Christmas Carol

2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

Rankin & Bass

Sunday, Dec. 25