Behold: Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule Has Arrived

There are many ways networks and streaming services go ham for the holidays. There are those like Netflix and Hallmark, where the focus is on all the new offerings for the year, sometimes starting before Halloween. Then there are those like Disney+ and Lifetime, who aren’t going to mess around with skipping spooky season, but are all in on the holiday spirit come the first of November. Then there’s Freeform, whose 25 Days Of Christmas 2022 schedule may have been released on the heels of Halloween, but will politely wait until December, when everyone is good and ready, to start in earnest.

Freeform is one of those networks that knows how to get the full value of a holiday, whether the ones it made up, like its old Harry Potter Weekend or an official one, like Halloween. For example, Freeform celebrates spooky season all through October, refusing even to announce its Christmas lineup until November has officially arrived. The network then runs Thanksgiving TV marathons of holiday-centric episodes in November, refusing to dive into the red and green holiday spirit until the calendars have moved to December.

For some, waiting that long isn’t an option. However, it’s nice to see some restraint for those who tire quickly of the jolly holidays. If you feel a bah humbug when someone plays Mariah Carey when the leaves haven’t even fallen off the trees yet, then Freeform’s schedule is for you.

Here’s the full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, with all times listed in Eastern Time.

Dec. 1

7 a.m. The Simpsons

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

4 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. The Simpsons

Dec. 2

7 a.m. The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m. Jingle All The Way 2

11:35 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street

2:15 p.m. A Christmas Carol

4:20 p.m. Home Alone

6:50 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

11:30 p.m. The Star

1:30 a.m The Little Drummer Boy

Dec. 3

7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

7 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. The Star

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

2:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

5:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

9:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:20 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:55 p.m. A Christmas Carol

Dec. 4

7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:10 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws

12:15 p.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. Home Alone

9:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. Daddy's Home 2

Dec. 5

7 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

1:35 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2

3:45 p.m. Home Alone

6:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. Scrooged

12 a.m. Snow

Dec. 6

7 a.m. Stealing Christmas

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

12 p.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2 p.m. Jingle All The Way 2

4 p.m. Scrooged

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Dec. 7

7 a.m. Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. Home Alone

2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. The Simpsons

Dec. 8

7 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2 p.m. Prancer Returns

4 p.m. A Christmas Carol

6 p.m. Home Alone (Pop ‘N Knowledge)

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Christmas in Boston

Dec. 9

7 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. Home Alone

11:35 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. Toy Story

4:15 p.m. Toy Story 2

6:20 p.m. Toy Story 3

8:50 p.m. Toy Story 4

11 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:30 p.m. Home Alone

Dec. 10

7 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws

11:05 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m. Home Alone

3:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. Frozen

8:50 p.m. Frozen II (Freeform Premiere)

11 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street

Dec. 11

7 a.m. Prancer Returns

9 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

11:05 a.m. Jingle All The Way 2

1:10 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. A Christmas Carol

4:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. Last Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

Dec. 12

7 a.m. Family Guy

1 p.m. Home for the Holidays

3:30 p.m. Last Christmas

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

12 a.m. Christmas Cupid

Dec. 13

7 a.m. Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol (Freeform Premiere)

8 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. Home Alone

2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30V The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. Snowglobe

Dec. 14

7 a.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. Almost Christmas

2 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

4 p.m. The Preacher’s Wife

6:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street

9 p.m. A Christmas Carol

12 a.m. The Simpsons

Dec. 15

7 a.m. Call Me Claus

10:30 a.m. The Simpsons

12 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

2 p.m. Jingle All The Way 2

4 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Dec. 16

7 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

9:30 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing

10 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

10:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. Home Alone

3 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

7:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. Family Guy

Dec. 17

7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street

10 a.m. Home Alone

12:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

8:55 p.m. Home Alone

11:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 18

7 a.m. Cricket on the Hearth

8 a.m. Call Me Claus

10 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45 p.m.- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. Scrooged

Dec. 19

7 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. Home Alone

2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. Scrooged

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 20

7 a.m. Family Guy

10:30 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

1:30 p.m. A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. Home Alone (Pop ‘N Knowledge)

6 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. Last Christmas

12 a.m. Prancer Returns

Dec. 21

7 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. Last Christmas

1 p.m. Home Alone

3:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6 p.m. A Christmas Carol

8 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 a.m. The Simpsons

Dec. 22

7 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws

11 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1 p.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

1:30 p.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

3 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. The Star

6:30 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

11 p.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing

11:30 p.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12 a.m. The Star

Dec. 23

7 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. Home Alone

10 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:40 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street

3:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

7 p.m. Home Alone

9:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. A Christmas Carol

Dec. 24

7 a.m. Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street

12 p.m. A Christmas Carol

2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m.- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 25