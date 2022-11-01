Behold: Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule Has Arrived
I can already hear the sleigh bells.
There are many ways networks and streaming services go ham for the holidays. There are those like Netflix and Hallmark, where the focus is on all the new offerings for the year, sometimes starting before Halloween. Then there are those like Disney+ and Lifetime, who aren’t going to mess around with skipping spooky season, but are all in on the holiday spirit come the first of November. Then there’s Freeform, whose 25 Days Of Christmas 2022 schedule may have been released on the heels of Halloween, but will politely wait until December, when everyone is good and ready, to start in earnest.
Freeform is one of those networks that knows how to get the full value of a holiday, whether the ones it made up, like its old Harry Potter Weekend or an official one, like Halloween. For example, Freeform celebrates spooky season all through October, refusing even to announce its Christmas lineup until November has officially arrived. The network then runs Thanksgiving TV marathons of holiday-centric episodes in November, refusing to dive into the red and green holiday spirit until the calendars have moved to December.
For some, waiting that long isn’t an option. However, it’s nice to see some restraint for those who tire quickly of the jolly holidays. If you feel a bah humbug when someone plays Mariah Carey when the leaves haven’t even fallen off the trees yet, then Freeform’s schedule is for you.
Here’s the full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, with all times listed in Eastern Time.
Dec. 1
- 7 a.m. The Simpsons
- 10:30 a.m. Family Guy
- 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
- 1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 4 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons
Dec. 2
- 7 a.m. The Preacher’s Wife
- 9:30 a.m. Jingle All The Way 2
- 11:35 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street
- 2:15 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 4:20 p.m. Home Alone
- 6:50 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 11:30 p.m. The Star
- 1:30 a.m The Little Drummer Boy
Dec. 3
- 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 7 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- 9 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. The Star
- 12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 2:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 5:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 9:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10:20 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 11:55 p.m. A Christmas Carol
Dec. 4
- 7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 8:05 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 10:10 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws
- 12:15 p.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 2:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 5:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:40 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:50 p.m. Daddy's Home 2
Dec. 5
- 7 a.m. Family Guy
- 11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
- 1:35 p.m. Daddy’s Home 2
- 3:45 p.m. Home Alone
- 6:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:55 p.m. Scrooged
- 12 a.m. Snow
Dec. 6
- 7 a.m. Stealing Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. Family Guy
- 12 p.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 2 p.m. Jingle All The Way 2
- 4 p.m. Scrooged
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Dec. 7
- 7 a.m. Home Alone 3
- 10:30 a.m. Family Guy
- 11:30 a.m. Home Alone
- 2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons
Dec. 8
- 7 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 10:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:30 p.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 2 p.m. Prancer Returns
- 4 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 6 p.m. Home Alone (Pop ‘N Knowledge)
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. Christmas in Boston
Dec. 9
- 7 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:05 a.m. Home Alone
- 11:35 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 2:15 p.m. Toy Story
- 4:15 p.m. Toy Story 2
- 6:20 p.m. Toy Story 3
- 8:50 p.m. Toy Story 4
- 11 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 11:30 p.m. Home Alone
Dec. 10
- 7 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 9 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws
- 11:05 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:10 p.m. Home Alone
- 3:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6:20 p.m. Frozen
- 8:50 p.m. Frozen II (Freeform Premiere)
- 11 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Freeform Premiere)
- 11:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street
Dec. 11
- 7 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 9 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 11:05 a.m. Jingle All The Way 2
- 1:10 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 2:40 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 4:45 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:30 p.m. Last Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
Dec. 12
- 7 a.m. Family Guy
- 1 p.m. Home for the Holidays
- 3:30 p.m. Last Christmas
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- 12 a.m. Christmas Cupid
Dec. 13
- 7 a.m. Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol (Freeform Premiere)
- 8 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 8:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30 a.m. Home Alone
- 2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:30V The Santa Clause
- 6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12 a.m. Snowglobe
Dec. 14
- 7 a.m. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 10:30 a.m. Family Guy
- 11:30 a.m. Almost Christmas
- 2 p.m. The Perfect Holiday
- 4 p.m. The Preacher’s Wife
- 6:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street
- 9 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons
Dec. 15
- 7 a.m. Call Me Claus
- 10:30 a.m. The Simpsons
- 12 p.m. The Perfect Holiday
- 2 p.m. Jingle All The Way 2
- 4 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 6 p.m. Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Dec. 16
- 7 a.m. It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 9 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 9:30 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 10 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 10:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:30 p.m. Home Alone
- 3 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 7:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12 a.m. Family Guy
Dec. 17
- 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street
- 10 a.m. Home Alone
- 12:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:10 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 5:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 8:55 p.m. Home Alone
- 11:25 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Dec. 18
- 7 a.m. Cricket on the Hearth
- 8 a.m. Call Me Claus
- 10 a.m. The Santa Clause
- 12:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 2:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4:45 p.m.- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 6:45 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 p.m. Scrooged
Dec. 19
- 7 a.m. Family Guy
- 11:30 a.m. Home Alone
- 2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:30 p.m. Scrooged
- 6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 20
- 7 a.m. Family Guy
- 10:30 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 12 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 1:30 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 3:30 p.m. Home Alone (Pop ‘N Knowledge)
- 6 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:30 p.m. Last Christmas
- 12 a.m. Prancer Returns
Dec. 21
- 7 a.m. Prancer Returns
- 10:30 a.m. Last Christmas
- 1 p.m. Home Alone
- 3:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 8 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 9 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons
Dec. 22
- 7 a.m. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- 9 a.m. The Search for Santa Paws
- 11 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1 p.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 1:30 p.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 3 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 4:30 p.m. The Star
- 6:30 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 7:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 8 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 9 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 11 p.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 11:30 p.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 12 a.m. The Star
Dec. 23
- 7 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 7:30 a.m. Home Alone
- 10 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:40 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street
- 3:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- 7 p.m. Home Alone
- 9:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. A Christmas Carol
Dec. 24
- 7 a.m. Love the Coopers
- 9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street
- 12 p.m. A Christmas Carol
- 2 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:40 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 5:45 p.m.- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:50 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 9:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 25
- 7 a.m. Home Alone
- 9:30 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 1 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 2 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
- 7 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9 p.m. Home Alone
- 11:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York