Fans have a theory about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie release date.

Summer’s never really over. The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially in the works. Jenny Han, the cast, and Prime Video confirmed the exciting update on Sept. 17, following the Season 3 finale. The TV show left audiences clamoring for more, especially since Belly and Conrad’s wedding was omitted from the last episode despite appearing in the books. There’s no official release date for the movie yet, but fans already think they cracked the code on when it’s coming.

Leading up to the series finale, eagle-eyed viewers started noticing the number 14 appearing frequently in the show. It was on Belly’s sweatshirt, and Conrad’s gate at the airport. Plus, the total price of changing his flight from Brussels to Paris was $473 — added together, four, seven, and three equal 14. At first, they thought it might be a clue for more episodes — Season 3 had 11 total, so fans started hoping for three more. But following the movie announcement, the theory shifted. Now, they’ve been going viral on TikTok for predicting a new release date. Their best guess? Christmas 2025.

Christmas falls 14 weeks after the season finale aired. Plus, the show ended with a somewhat random scrapbook of Belly and Conrad’s Christmas in Paris. These could all just be a coincidences. Fans, however, think it all adds up to Christmas-timed release. “We kept seeing 14. The movie will come out in 14 weeks. 14 weeks from tomorrow os Christmas Day. That’s why the end credits was a Christmas photoshoot,” one wrote on TikTok.

Eddy Chen/Prime

When showrunner and author Jenny Han appeared on the Today Show on Sept. 18, she added more fuel to the fan theory. While Han said she could not share the release date, she did tease, “We don’t know when it’s coming out, but not next year.” A Christmas release *would* hit before the new year. Plus, The Summer I Turned Pretty is known for doing some sneaky filming — it’s possible they already shot the movie.

Fans might be ready for a 2025 release, but it’s not looking likely. During a Sept. 18 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Han said she was “still in the early stages” of writing.

“We really wanted to give that surprise to the fans and not leave them in suspense, but it's still early on," she told the outlet. "I know that some of them were hoping that it's already even filmed and that it would come out right away, but I honestly like having a little more time because I think there's something very special in the way that we've seen these characters grow up on screen. Lola was just 18 on season 1. I think the closer we can get them to true adulthood, to me, it feels like the most poignant and beautiful way to tell the story."

Han also teased what the next installment will include: “It's like, ‘What happens when you are dating your ex's brother? And you have to see them and you have to be in their life still. What does that look like?’”

Speaking to Today, Han added, “There is another big milestone for Belly. So we’ll continue along with that journey.”

So, it sounds like Team Bonrad will get a wedding after all — it just might not be in time for Christmas.