TSITP Fans Are Realizing The Show Filmed Fake Scenes To Throw Them Off

The Summer I Turned Pretty crew went to great lengths to keep the show’s ending a total surprise for fans. Apparently, that included shooting completely fake scenes and leaking the footage to throw all the endgame detectives off the scent. Now that the series finale has aired, it’s clear that some of the production footage fans had been clinging to for answers was never going to be part of the last episode.

In the weeks leading up to the Sept. 17 finale, videos started blowing up of the show’s cast filming in Paris. Specifically, footage of Gavin Casalegno hugging Lola Tung in France’s capital caused so much commotion as the fandom grew to believe Jeremiah would reunite with Belly after their failed wedding. The clip fueled so many Belly/Jeremiah endgame theories throughout Season 3, even though Jenny Han’s book series famously ends with Belly and Conrad coming back together.

However, fans were in for a big surprise when the finale did not include any glimpse of Jeremiah in Paris at all. In fact, Belly and Jeremiah never even interacted in the whole closing episode. As the younger Fisher brother jumpstarted his career as a chef by hosting a dinner party at the Cousins beach house, it was Conrad who flew to Paris to reignite his relationship with Belly.

Prime Video

Upon watching the finale episode, fans realized that the footage of Casalegno in France must have been a trick production had played on the sleuthing fandom to throw them off the Bonrad endgame scent.

With such a passionately divided fanbase, it would make sense for the creatives behind The Summer I Turned Pretty to drop some breadcrumbs about an alternate ending to appease the Jeremiah loyalists, but flying an actor overseas to film scenes that are never going to actually air is a whole new level of trolling. But hey — you can’t argue with the results!