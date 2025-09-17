The Summer I Turned Pretty's Finale Episode Title Was Teased In Season 1

The Summer I Turned Pretty had one last Easter egg for the superfans in its series finale. Well, not exactly in the story-ending episode, but rather in its name. For weeks, viewers have been trying to predict what the last installment would be called, after noticing the naming pattern for Season 3. As quite a few diehards guessed, the episode title serves both as a fitting farewell to the show, as well as hiding a significant double meaning that references a key moment all the way back in Season 1.

In all three seasons of the high-drama romance, creator Jenny Han chose one word to be in every episode title. In Season 1, that word was “summer.” Season 2’s was “love.” And, fittingly, Season 3’s word was “last.” With that established, fans began to theorize what the finale’s title would be: Last love? Last summer? Last look? No, it was something much more meaningful — “At Last.”

On the surface, the name makes a lot of sense for any show’s final episode, especially a show in which fans have been eager to see long-separated soulmates like Belly and Conrad finally get to be together after so many obstacles. But the title hits even harder for the dedicated Bonrad shippers, who will instantly recognize “At Last” as a reference to a dreamy scene in Season 1.

In the finale of the first season, Conrad joins Belly on the dance floor of her debutante ball, stepping in for his brother Jeremiah who fled the event after learning of his mother’s cancer diagnosis. As Belly and Conrad slow dance, the song that soundtracks their big romantic scene his Etta James’ “At Last.”

Yes, Han cleverly hid the title of her series finale in the show three years before it would ever air. Naming the finale “At Last” also serves as an indication that Belly was always meant to end up with Conrad, referencing the final line in Han’s book series, in which a now-married Belly refers to her husband as “the first boy I ever slow danced with.”