Spoiler alert: This post discusses the events of The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale. At long last, Belly Conklin has made her choice. But really, longtime fans always knew she was going to end up with Conrad Fisher. Despite The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han’s hints that her show’s finale would majorly diverge from her books, both iterations of the story close on Belly and Conrad’s infinite love. That said, there was one pretty glaring change in the show’s final moments — and diehard TSITP fans are really upset about it.

The TV series ends with a short epilogue of Belly and Conrad returning to their Cousins beach house as a happy couple. Notably, they are not wearing wedding rings in the scene. So, unlike Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer novel, Belly and Conrad do not end up getting married in the show.

The omission of Belly and Conrad’s wedding, which is described in detail in the final pages of Han’s book, angered longtime The Summer I Turned Pretty fans. “I’m actually so f*cking mad about the wedding not being at the end like what is the point of doing everything else pretty much like the books but not that?” one viewer wrote. “Jenny Han forced me to watch hours of how a sh*tty wedding was planned but she couldn’t give me a single scene of Belly and Conrad’s wedding,” another fan posted.

Prime Video

However, there is a silver lining to the finale explicitly showing that Belly and Conrad are not married. After the episode’s end credits, a handwritten note from Han seemed to tease there may actually be more The Summer I Turned Pretty coming in the future. “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins,” Han wrote.

The remark has fans thinking that the series finale intentionally didn’t include Belly and Conrad’s wedding because Han is planning to include that scene in a continuation of the story, whether it’s a movie or a special epilogue episode. Here’s hoping that’s the case!