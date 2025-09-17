Jenny Han's note at the end of 'TSITP' teases a potential reboot.

That’s a wrap on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. The finale of the hit show premiered on Sept. 17, and while fans were hoping for additional surprise episodes (or even another season), it seems like the story is officially over... at least, for now. The series ended with a note from showrunner and author Jenny Han, in which she teased a potential reboot down the line.

Before the credits rolled on the series finale, Han put in a handwritten note to the audience, thanking them for keeping up with the story. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years,” she wrote. “Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summer.”

Han continued, “We put our whole hearts into this show and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then —”

Prime Video

Back in June, TSITP star Chris Briney shared his thoughts on a potential revival in an exclusive interview with Elite Daily. “I feel like it's too early to talk about that. We haven't even finished yet. Our last season hasn't come out,” he said at the time. “I'd love to see what Jenny's idea would be. I feel like she's particular. She's specific about what she wants to do, so if she wanted to do it, I'm sure there would be reason to.”

A return to Cousins is not guaranteed, especially considering how ambiguous Han’s note is, but some fans are taking the teaser as confirmation that there is more to come. “I know she’d never leave us hanging and still has more to share. We are definitely getting another episode ya’ll!!” one fan wrote on X about Han’s comment. Another tweeted, “jenny han wouldnt word the note like that for no reason btw.”

Either way, we’ll always have summer.