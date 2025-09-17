Welp, that Summer I Turned Pretty series finale wasn’t quite as final as fans were led to believe. Shortly after Season 3’s show-ending episode dropped on Sept. 17, Amazon Prime Video announced that the franchise is getting a feature film to properly wrap up the show’s story in cinematic fashion. And TSITP mastermind Jenny Han has already hinted at what the movie will be about.

Han opened up about the direction this movie will take after it was officially announced during the show’s finale event. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said, per Variety. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The “big milestone” Han is referring to is almost certainly Belly and Conrad’s wedding, which was perplexingly omitted from the show’s final episode. After Belly and Conrad finally rekindled their love during a whirlwind day in Paris, the last moments of the TV series fast-forwarded to the happy couple returning to their Cousins beach house. In the books, the love story ends with Belly and Conrad’s wedding, but the show’s final scene had the two notably not wearing wedding rings.

Fans were also upset that the show’s finale didn’t include any moments of Belly with her mom Laurel, her brother Steven, her best friend Taylor, or any of the other important people in her life. Strangely, the Cousins beach house was empty when Belly and Conrad returned to it, so there was no indication of where Belly stands with anyone else in her life by the show’s end.

However, now some of those decisions in the finale make a bit more sense, as Han and the TSITP team were likely planning to include all these scenes fans are begging for in this upcoming movie. Thankfully, fans of the series are now getting one more summer of love before having to say goodbye.