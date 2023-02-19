EmRata Posted A Sus Breakup TikTok Days After Going IG Official With Eric Andre

Just when it looked like things were seriously heating up between Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre, the supermodel pulled an unexpected move. Four days after the couple went IG official on Valentine’s Day with a particularly raunchy photo, Ratajkowski seemed to suggest she’d just ended a recent “situationship” on TikTok. Here’s why Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok has sparked some breakup rumors about herself and Andre.

Ratajkowski and Andre were first linked at the end of January, when they were spotted kissing while on vacation together in the Cayman Islands. A couple weeks later, they went public with their relationship when Andre posted a naked photo of them celebrating Valentine’s Day together. But it sounds like they never really defined the relationship, because on Feb. 18, Ratajkowski posted an eyebrow-raising TikTok about a “situationship” coming to an end.

“What should you do when a situationship ends? Start another one,” the model captioned the video, which was scored by a quote about partying from 2019’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. While Ratajkowski wasn’t specific about what “situationship” was ending, or even if the video was just a lighthearted joke unrelated to her personal life, the timing seemed suspect to fans, who flooded the comments section with speculation that she and Andre had ended things.

It’s possible Ratajkowski was simply joking about her recent string of high-profile situationships. After divorcing her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in 2022, Ratajkowski has casually dated a lot of very famous men, including Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson. Ratajkowski has been clear that she’s not looking for anything serious at the moment, explaining on the Jan. 26 episode of her podcast High Low, “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up.”

So, could that have been it for Ratajkowski and Andre, or are people just reading too much into a simple TikTok? Neither celeb has followed up on what is really going on yet, so fans will just have to keep a close eye to see what develops. One thing’s for sure: They clearly know how to cause a huge stir on social media.