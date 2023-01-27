Casual dating can be complicated, especially when you’re a famous model with a trail of photographers reporting your every move (and kiss). During a Jan. 26 episode of her High Low podcast, Emily Ratajkowski explained how paparazzi affects casual dating, admitting that it can be “kind of difficult” to see more than one person when every date gets publicized.

“I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” the model explained, per Page Six. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

Per Ratajkowski, if the tables were turned, she would not “necessarily want to know” if the people she’s dating went out with someone else. The model explained that the whole situation has been “tricky to navigate” and results in “so much anxiety.” Along that same line, Ratajkowski said it makes her feel “embarrassed,” and she often finds herself “apologizing.”

Since Ratajkowski’s 2022 breakup with Sebastian Bear-McClard, she has been embracing her “single era” and dating. She explained to Variety on Oct. 12, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

In January 2023, Ratajkowski was spotted on a romantic vacation in the Cayman Islands with comedian Eric André. A month earlier, EmRata was photographed on a date with Jack Greer, an artist, filmmaker, and designer. She’s been previously tied to Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt.

On Nov. 15, a source told E!, “She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun. Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there.” Here’s hoping the paparazzi doesn’t interfere too much with that goal.