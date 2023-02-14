EmRata & Eric Andre Went IG Official With An NSFW Post

Romance rumors surrounding Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre started in January 2023, and in honor of Valentine’s Day, the duo made their relationship Instagram official. On Feb. 14, Ratajkowski and Andre celebrated the day of love with an NSFW Instagram post — making it crystal clear that things have gotten steamy between them.

ICYMI, TMZ first reported on the comedian and model’s romance after they apparently had a three-hour date night at NYC restaurant Sakagura. They’ve been spotted on several dates since then, including one courtside Knicks date and several dinners at celebrity hotspots. On Feb. 11, they were seen leaving Via Carota, a restaurant in New York’s West Village. “They looked like they were having a nice chat,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “They were both laughing and smiling.”

At first, Ratajkowski and Andre seemed content to keep quiet on their status, but apparently they had a change of heart on Valentine’s Day. (Maybe thanks to Cupid’s arrow?) Andre posted a seriously spicy photo on his Instagram Story and feed. In it, he was completely naked while EmRata was in just a bra. Fortunately, some carefully placed emojis preserved everyone’s modesty — and kept IG’s censors at bay. “💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘,” he captioned the photo. (On his Stories, he opted for a different caption: “💘Happy Black History Month💘.”

Clothes discarded on the floor, a bottle of wine, and sultry poses from Andre all added to the post’s heat.

EmRata also posted her new beau in honor of the holiday, but she kept things way more, well, clothed. After the Knicks game on Feb. 13, Ratajkowski shared a snap of Andre and Diplo. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote.

Instagram: @emrata

Celebrities seemed excited about the couple making things official. Diplo (their other Valentine’s date) commented, “😍😍.” Julia Fox also chimed in with several heart emojis. Mia Khalifa summed it up in one word: “Yes.”

Even though Andre seriously missed the opportunity to use the eggplant emoji, nobody seemed to mind it. His post is raking in the likes — not a bad way to ring in V-Day.