The Emily In Paris Finale Was Basically A Reverse "Speak Now" Music Video

Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 3 follow. Regrettably, Taylor Swift has never released a music video for “Speak Now,” but the last 10 minutes of Emily In Paris Season 3 are a pretty good substitute — even if the scene wasn’t exactly true to the lyrics. Throughout the show’s third season, Emily and Gabriel’s will-they-or-won’t-they vibe is no longer the center of attention. Both characters seem happy (at least, relatively speaking) in their individual relationships: Emily with Alfie and Gabriel with Camille. However, by the finale, the script has flipped in a Taylor Swift-worthy twist.

By Episode 10, Gabriel and Camille’s relationship has hit a new milestone: Camille proposed (beating Gabriel to it), and they’re hosting an engagement party. Spontaneously, the couple decides to transform the party into their wedding. Everything seems to be going to plan, barring the fact that Camille has spent most of the season pursuing an affair with Sofia, an artist she works with. (Emily knows about the affair but uncharacteristically opts not to get involved.)

At the altar, Camille and Gabriel are professing their love for one another — until a “Speak Now”-esque moment brings the ceremony to a halt. The objection doesn’t come from Emily, though. Camille (ahem, the bride) puts a stop to her own wedding, pinning the blame on Emily and Gabriel’s secret love. “Gabriel, the only reason we’re together is because I knew you were in love with Emily. So I made a pact with her that neither of us would ever date you, so you wouldn’t see her again,” Camille tells him. “Gabriel, you and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met. I can see it in your eyes. The way she looks at you, the way you look at her, anyone can see it.”

Courtesy of Netflix

In essence, she tells him, “But you are not the kind of boy / Who should be marrying the wrong girl.” (Notably, she doesn’t make any reference to her own wandering eye.) Camille then leaves Gabriel at the altar, Alfie leaves Emily in the pews, and the rest is reserved for Season 4. Maybe it’ll channel another Swift song? IMO, “Paris” would work.

In the meantime, it seems like Season 3’s main takeaway is simple: Don’t go to your ex’s wedding.