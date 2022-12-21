For all that people make fun of Emily in Paris, as a woman-driven fantasy of living in one of the most glamorous cities in Europe, it’s pretty on point. Emily’s friends are gorgeous, passionate, and successful; she has a wardrobe that cannot possibly fit in the vintage flat she magically affords. And then there’s the music, peppered with French pop and fabulous cover performances by Ashley Park. The Emily in Paris Season 3 soundtrack only improves on the first two seasons, giving fans more of what they love.

In-show music wasn’t initially a top priority for Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, at least not until Tony-nominee Ashley Park was cast as Mindy and her story was changed to utilize Park’s incredible vocals. The soundtrack’s evolution reflects this, with Season 1 mainly focused on French artists, while Season 2 reconfigured things so Park could appear on the show’s soundtrack.

Season 3 doesn’t introduce anything quite as show-stopping as Season 2’s “Mon Soleil,” but it does include another cast member on the mic. Lily Collins (daughter of Phil Collins) gets a chance as Emily Cooper to sing a love song to her boyfriend, Alfie. The song she sings, appropriately, “Alfie (What’s It All About),” is a classic tune, to be clear, not one written specifically for the show. But it shows how much music has become central to the series’ narrative.

Here are all the songs featured on the Emily in Paris Season 3 soundtrack, episode by episode.

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 1: “I Have Two Lovers”

"Rein De L’Attitiude" by Dopamoon feat. Lydia Képinski

"Passion Sonore" by AGAV feat. Lucile Seguin

“J’ai Deux Amours (I Have Two Lovers)” by Josephine Baker (performed by Ashley Park)

“Claire” by Charlie Faron

“Tout Ira Bien (Whatever Happens)” by Sarah Rebecca & Ariel T

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 2: “What’s It All About”

“Redis-Moi” by Mélanie Pain

“Panatra” by The Vrooming Crew & Dolores

“Zou Bisou Bisou” by Jessica Pare

“Debout (Pierere Ill Remix)” by Barbagallo

“Rollercoaster (Maaz Remix)” by Agop

“Mannequin” by 4TVmusic

“Smile” by Nat King Cole (performed by Ashley Park)

“Alfie (What’s It All About)” by Burt Bacharach (performed by Lily Collins)

“Suels À Vivre” by Noroy

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 3: “Coo D’etat”

“Là Ou L’été” by Mélanie Pain

“Une Autre Vie” by Iliona

“Oulala” by The Vrooming Crew & Dolores

“Domino” by Myd

“Vitesse” by Napkey

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa (performed by Ashley Park)

“Ma Jaguar” by The Rebels of Tijuana

“Viens” by Motel Club feat. Cindy Pooch

“Longo Maï” by Enchantée Julia & Benjamin Epps

“Cet Été” by Matild

“Le Lac” by Vendredi Sur Mer

“Open Up The Sky” by Slove feat. John & the Volta

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 4: “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper”

“Spotlight On Me” by Janae E. feat. Maine Productionz & PUSH.audio

“J'adore Ce Flic” by The Rebels of Tijuana

“L’amour Parfait” by Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem

“Panama Paname” by Clea Vincent

“Plus Fort Que Moi” by Enchantée Julia

“Connection Lost (Yuksek Remix)” by Don Turi feat. La Chica

“Boom Boom Click!” by Saint Privat

“Déjà Vu” by Valhen

Je T’Appelle” by Miel De Montagne

“Paris” by L’Imperatrice

“Tes Cheveux” by Juniore

“Call Me” by Sarah Rebecca

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 5: “Ooh La La Liste”

“Parler” by Social Dance

“Maria” by Kedam

“Lost In The Sound” by Tahiti 80

“Que Vais-Je En Faire? (Pendentif Remix)” by Jérôme Echenoz

“Highs & Lows” by Matveï

“Sur Ton Épaule” by Claude Robin

“Humains Après Tout” by Neil Widmer

“Mon Soleil (Les Gordon Remix)” by Ashley Park

“Good For Me” by Pallace feat. Emma Hoet

“It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately” by Josef

“Nanette” by Julia Daigle

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (performed by Ashley Park & Kevin Dias)

“Toujours Des Mensonges” by Owlle feat. Vendredi Sur Mer

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 6: “Ex-en-Provence”

“Érotique” by The Rebels of Tijuana

“Miss Emily” by Charles Trenet

“C’est tout” by Paname Dandies

“La Petit Bolero” by Paname Dandies

“Je Vole” by Laure Briard

“Party” by Black Lilys

“La Nuit Te Ressemble” by Thais

“Un Roi” by Casque D’Or

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 7: “How To Lose A Designer in 10 Days”

“Chute Libre” by Emma Hoet

“Tu M’Emmènes” by Weekend Affair feat. Cléa Vincent

“Control” by Janet Jackson

“Mangrove” by Toukan Toukan

“The Answer” by Cezaire feat. Ayelle

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 8: “Fashion Victims”

“TNT” by Fantasydub feat. Rachel Fannan

“Pénélope” by Fred Nevché

“Lightleak” by There’s Talk

“Let Your Body Move” by Jean Tonique

“So Far Gone (FootRocket Remix)” by Cheb Miaou & Shermar

“Maintenant Je Suis un Voyou” by Bruno Leys

“Never Get It Right (Shura Remix)” by Ines Rae & Kinouste

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 9: “Love Is In The Air”

“Qu’est-ce Que Tu Fous?” by The Vrooming Crew & Dolores

“French Boy” by Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou

“Just a Clown” by Primer

“Sur la Piste de Danse” by Laure Briard

“C’est Tout” by Suzy Declair

“The Marriage of Figaro” Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Figaro Fist Pump” by DJ Mustard Pimp

“Le Tuto” by Miel De Montagne & Jacques

“Sleep, Sleep” by Painted Pale

“L’amour est Dans L’air” by Laurent Rossi

Emily In Paris Season 3, Episode 10: “Charade”

“Cocktails” by doVicente & NVRT

“Sexy” by Blanche

“Dépêche-Toi” by Weekend Affair

“Back to Heaven” by Later

“Dans Les Strass” by Clea Vincent

“Burning Hour” by Jadu Heart

“Moyan-Âge” by Bandit Voyage

“Vous Qui Passez Sans Me Voir” by Albert De Paname

“Ananas” by Bleu Toucan

“Cassette” by Chris DB

“Le Cœur Hypothéqué” by April March

“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

“Noches de Tango” by Mauricio Yazigi & Peter T Neff

“Palmero No. 332” by Javier E. Fioramonti

“Pyor” by Darius

“Enid & Rebecca” by Les Gordon

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is expected in 2023.