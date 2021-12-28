The Meaning Of Mindy's Song In Emily In Paris Season 2 Is Très Romantic

Emily in Paris Season 2 arrived just before the holiday as the escapism viewers needed. (After all, who doesn’t want to spend Christmas in Paris?) But the most significant gift, other than Emily’s new love interest, was the expansion of Ashley Park’s role as Mindy. For Season 1, series creator Darren Star rewrote the character of Mindy to capitalize on Park’s singing abilities. Season 2 continued to do right by Park with several numbers on the show’s official soundtrack — the most exciting of which was a brand-new single written just for her. The lyrics to “Mon Soleil” from Emily In Paris Season 2 are proof that Park’s song is perfect for her voice... and of course, the show’s romantic vibes.

Season 1 revealed Mindy’s secret singing past and her onetime desire to be a pop star, but Season 2 took the story further, allowing the live-in nanny to reignite her passion for music, first with performances of Broadway hits and beloved pop numbers like BTS’ “Dynamite.” Furthering her career, she teamed up with a pair of struggling French musicians, Benoît (Kevin Dias) and Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao), who asked her to become their band’s lead singer.

However, a band needs an actual single, not just a cover song. So, Star worked with hitmaker Freddy Wexler (best known for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s duet “Stuck with U”) and producer duo Parisi to craft a new song. As part of Mindy’s romance with Benoît, the two wrote “Mon Soleil,” which has become the season’s breakout star.

Here are the lyrics to “Mon Soleil.”

You know that some things were just always meant to be

Don't ask the girls

Don't ask the other guys

Sometimes I wonder if you ever gonna see

I'm not like the other girls

You're not like the other guys

I tell you I want you but you don't listen to me

I guess all I can do is whisper in your ear

Ooh, your kisses taste so sweet

Can't resist it, stay with me

And promise not to wake me if it's all part of a dream

Cause baby, it feels like heaven, mon cheri

Bonsoir, enchantée

Your hands-on my face

Embrasse-moi, mon soleil

Say you'd die for me, baby

Read my messages if you want I don't mind

I'm not like the other girls

You're not like the other guys

Hold me close 'cause it's too soon to say goodbye

You're some kind of beautiful

And you've got me in the sky

I tell you I want you but you don't listen to me

I guess all I can do is whisper in your ear

Ooh, your kisses taste so sweet

Can't resist it, stay with me

And promise not to wake me if it's all part of a dream

Cause baby, it feels like heaven, mon chéri

Bonsoir, enchantée

Your hands-on my face

Embrasse-moi mon soleil

Say you'd die for me, baby

So long, la vie en rose

Even with the mighty stars

The things we love don't always turn to gold

But if we never try we'll never know

What we could be

Bonsoir, enchantée

Your hands on my face

Embrasse-moi mon soleil

Say you'd die for me, baby