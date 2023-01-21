Emilia Clarke Won't Watch House Of The Dragon Because "It's Too Weird"

Daenerys Targaryen has no interest in brushing up on her family’s history. After the Game of Thrones prequel series The House of the Dragon dominated the end of 2022, Emilia Clarke made a shocking revelation: She hasn’t seen the series, and has no plans to watch it. Clarke explained why she’s “avoiding” House of the Dragon, mentioning that it feels too strange for her to jump back into the world of Westeros.

Clarke opened up about her decision to not watch House of the Dragon in a Jan. 20 interview with Variety. “I just can’t do it,” she admitted. “It’s so weird. It’s so strange.” Clarke went on to clarify that she has no ill will against the show, but feels weird about watching it, comparing it to a school reunion for a class she wasn’t in. “It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards, “Clarke said. “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO in the fall of 2022, three years after Clarke last appeared in the controversial Game of Thrones finale. The spinoff series, set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of Daenerys’ dragon-riding ancestors. Dany is directly descended from the show’s protagonist, Rhaenyra Targaryen, who struggles with her other family members for control of the Targaryen throne.

HBO

Given the strong connection between Daenerys and the story in House of the Dragon, fans may have assumed Clarke would be all over the spinoff. But it sounds like Clarke is happy to leave the world of Westeros behind her. It certainly didn’t help that she dealt with some unwarranted fan hate after her character went mad in the final season of GoT. So, while the rest of us are counting down the days until House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres, Clarke will be focusing on other stuff.