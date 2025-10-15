When she’s not living the life of a showgirl, Taylor Swift is just like the rest of us: baking sourdough bread, hanging out with her three cats, and marathon-watching her favorite shows. On Oct. 3, Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and let it slip that one of her current obsessions is Peacock’s The Office spinoff, The Paper. And the shoutout didn’t go unnoticed by original The Office stars Ellie Kemper and Angela Kinsey.

While admiring her massive engagement ring from Travis Kelce after showing it off to the other guests on Norton’s couch, Swift joked, “It’s my favorite show other than The Paper.” Kemper tells Elite Daily she was almost too stunned to speak after that. “When Michael [Koman], my husband [and The Paper’s co-creator], sent me that clip, I was like, ‘What?’’’ says Kemper.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor was one of the celebrity speakers at Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s annual Shine Away event in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, alongside fellow The Office star, Kinsey. Once Swift’s The Paper namedrop was mentioned at the event, Kinsey turned to Kemper to say, “I have wanted to ask you from the moment you got here.”

The two actors, who recently reunited with their fellow The Office cast for AT&T’s Wake Up with Craig campaign, were delighted that Swift not only mentioned The Paper on Norton’s show, but The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well. “When I saw the clip, I noticed Domhnall [Gleeson] who's on The Paper was also on that panel,” Kemper says, “so I thought, ‘Well, I wonder if she's just saying it because he's there.’” However, Kinsey chimes in, “And then she said it again. Twice confirmed.”

“It's huge. I was so excited. I went unconscious when I heard that,” Kemper says. “Then someone told me that she loves The Office, which I never knew.” Kinsey also admits, “I didn't know that, but it would make sense to me knowing that she likes The Paper.”

Angela Got The VIP Treatment At The Eras Tour

As a vocal cat person, it would also make sense for Swift to relate to Kinsey’s feline-friendly character, Angela. The Office Ladies podcast host agrees, “Yes. And I wore a shirt to the Eras Tour that said ‘Karma Is A Cat’ with little cat ears.” When Kinsey attended the Eras Tour in New Orleans, she was surprised with the VIP treatment.

“I bought tickets for me, my daughter, my daughter's stepmom, and her daughter, so it was a mother-daughter trip. We had the best time,” she says. The day before the show, someone who discovered Kinsey would be there reached out and asked her to get to the arena early. “I was like, ‘Oh, maybe we'll get to go to the VIP room and maybe we'll get to eat food,’” she says.

Instead, Kinsey and her group were taken down to the floor to sit in Swift’s VIP tent. “Taylor’s mom came out and said hi to everyone that was in the box. She was the most lovely woman, who said, ‘It will never be lost on me that all these people are here for my daughter.’” Kinsey continued, “It was such a special trip, and I don't know if Taylor ever knew I was there, but someone in her group bumped our seats.”

With all the love Kemper and Kinsey have been feeling from the showgirl lately, the two wanted to send a message to Swift: “Taylor, we love you.”