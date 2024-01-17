Dua Lipa has two new rules: don’t trust anyone who eats licorice (especially if it’s mixed in a cocktail) and stop mocking her love of taking vacations. The singer is currently in music mode, as she recently cleaned her Instagram to promote her latest single, “Houdini.” However, before that makeover, Lipa’s feed was filled with shots of her traveling the world in 2023. Her nearly year-long PTO status led fans to call her “queen of vacation” — or “vacanza queen” in Italian — and she recently shared her thoughts about the nickname.

In her Jan. 16 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer defended the use of her passport by reflecting on her busy schedule in 2022. “I think people are quick to forget [that] I was on tour up until the end of December,” she said. “I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster.”

Like many artists who released music in 2020, Lipa had to postpone most of her live events due to COVID-19. That included her Future Nostalgia tour, which was originally set to start in April of that year. Those shows finally kicked off in February 2022, and she dedicated most of that year to her disco-fueled album.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shortly after the tour ended, Lipa retired Club Future Nostalgia for some relaxing moments overseas. Vulture reports she took “at least one holiday per month for nine months” in 2023, and that was very well chronicled on her social media. The singer reportedly spent her summer debuting her Versace collection — aptly named La Vacanza — in both France and Italy, took a brief detour to Albania, sun-bathed in Greece, celebrated her birthday in Ibiza, and welcomed the new year with a trip to India.

It wasn’t long until fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) noticed her love for a good vacation, and many wondered if she ever spends time at home. It seems she’s aware of the constant chatter surrounding her on-the-go summer, and she isn’t fazed by it.

“Of course, I was going to f*cking holiday and chill [during] the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off,” she said. “As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my sh*t done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?”

Now, it appears Lipa’s getting back in her “work hard” bag. The singer is currently fleshing out her third studio album, which Rolling Stone described as a “psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to U.K. rave culture.” Yeah, this upcoming era might be one for the hit-making books.