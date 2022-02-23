Drag Race's Reading Challenge Is Shadier Than Ever In This New Clip

Now that the Werk Room vibes are more lovey-dovey than ever after last week’s super-wholesome Untucked and non-elimination, it’s time for RuPaul to bring in the reading glasses. That’s right: In the grand tradition of Paris Is Burning, the library is officially open for the Season 14 queens. And despite all their recent bonding, they are not holding back the insults. Experience all the shade for yourself in the Drag Race Season 14, Episode 8 first look clip.

For the first time in a while, it really doesn’t seem like there’s any major drama among the Season 14 queens at the beginning of Episode 8. Daya Betty finally got her recognition from the judges, Lady Camden got her well-deserved win, and Jasmine Kennedie grew closer with her sisters than ever after opening up about being trans — although she did still get in a confessional about how she should’ve been in the top last week. With the peace and love at an all-time high in the Werk Room, leave it to Ru to stir up some shade.

This week’s mini-challenge is a beloved classic: The queens put on some massive glasses and take turns reading each other. Traditionally, it’s pretty easy to tell who’s going to win this challenge once it begins. A couple queens usually excel in cracking Ru up, while the rest flop. But for Season 14, everyone manages to get Ru and the rest of the room cackling with their reads.

But there are a few clear standouts. Bosco shares that she was very excited for this challenge, and it definitely shows in her super-creative insults. Lady Camden also gets a special shoutout from Ru for her shadiness, but in the end, it’s Bosco who claims the title of this season’s shadiest queen.

While the reading challenge is always a good time, it does have a reputation for creating some drama. All of the queens seem to take their reads well this season, with the exception of Daya Betty being a bit taken aback by Jasmine calling her two-faced.

VH1

Fans will see the fallout from the reading challenge when Episode 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 airs on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.