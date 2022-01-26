It's Everyone Versus Jasmine Kennedie In This Tense Drag Race Sneak Peek

So far, the Season 14 girls have gotten along super well in the Werk Room, but that’s all about to change in Episode 4. The drama kicks off big time in the new episode, and it all revolves around one queen: Jasmine Kennedie. So get ready for things to get very shady, very quickly, because this Drag Race Season 14, Episode 4 first look clip is tense.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Episode 3. Up until now, it really didn’t seem like the Season 14 queens would butt heads all that much. Sure, there has been some light shade in Untucked, but it was looking like this would be a tight-knit season without any heavy drama — even their big meet-up last episode was all about hugs and support rather than the competitive insults like there were in past seasons. But that we-are-family attitude quickly falls by the wayside following the first real elimination. After June Jambalaya sashayed away with a chocolatey to-go snack, the drama beginning in earnest as the queens discuss the ball challenge results.

Check out the juicy sneak peek video clip below, and get ready for alllll the shade.

While all the queens give Willow Pill her flowers for winning the ball, Jasmine Kennedie is vocally upset because she was judged to be only safe for her looks, even breaking down into tears over not winning. Of course, it’s totally understandable for the pressure-cooker environment of Drag Race to make these queens overly emotional, but Jasmine’s tears definitely seem to rub everyone the wrong way.

The Jasmine drama doesn’t really kick off until the next morning, though, when Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté confronts Jasmine for talking over other people. “It is the simple fact that there’s a difference between talking and having a conversation,” Kornbread says, calling back to an Untucked moment when Jasmine interrupted her before she could get to her point. “If you’re talking, you’re not listening.”

If it isn’t immediately obvious that all the other queens agree with Kornbread, it becomes painfully evident just moments later. RuPaul enters the room to announce an acting challenge: The queens will need to over-act in fictional “super teasers” advertising Season 14. Since this is a team challenge, Ru instructs Willow and Maddy Morphosis to choose their teams... a time-honored Drag Race tradition that always results in awkward drama. In a clear indication of where she stands with the others, neither Willow nor Maddy choose Jasmine, giving her the power to choose which team she’d like to join.

Surprisingly, Jasmine doesn’t choose the team that is full of her second-premiere sisters, and instead joins Willow’s team, which includes the queen who just called her out in front of everyone: Kornbread.

Clearly, the drama in this episode is only just getting started. See what goes down as Jasmine and Kornbread work together when RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Episode 4 airs Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.