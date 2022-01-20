See All The Drag Race Season 14 Queens Finally Meet In This Sneak Peek Clip

A double premiere seems to be the new normal for RuPaul’s Drag Race, which means it’s not til Episode 3 that the competition really gets going. Although the first two episodes of Season 14 shook things up by eliminating two queens instead of keeping everyone safe as the show has done in its past two seasons, it still doesn’t feel like the race is on until all the contestants finally meet up. And that moment will finally arrive at long last: This Drag Race Season 14, Episode 3 first-look clip shows what goes down when all the queens come face to face in the upcoming episode.

The Friday, Jan. 21, episode of Drag Race is already shaping up to be a pivotal one. After the two groups of contestants come together in Werk Room, it’s very likely that RuPaul will introduce Season 14’s big twist, which fans already know from the promo revolves around each queen selecting a chocolate bar. The specifics of this twist are still unknown, but given this season’s candy theme and the connections to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the predominant fan theory is that one of the chocolate bars will contain a golden ticket that will keep the queen who finds it safe for a week.

But before all that, the two groups will get their first chance to size one another up. The opening scene of Episode 3 shows guest judge Alicia Keys popping up in the mirror once again to warn the second group of girls that the first group is coming into the Werk Room. The most interesting part of these moments is which queens know each other from before the show. Jasmine Kennedie couldn’t contain her excitement when she spotted Kerri Colby, admitting she’s already a huge fan of hers, and Jorgeous revealed she’s watched many of Alyssa Hunter’s pageant performances online. But it sounds like the strongest bond is between Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté and Deja Skye, as Kornbread reveals Deja has sewn looks for her before and they’re sisters outside the show.

It certainly looks like this is going to be a very fun group of queens, so get ready for the race to kick into overdrive when Drag Race Season 14, Episode 3 airs on Friday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.