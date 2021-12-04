The Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning to VH1 in the new year with a brand new season. On Dec. 2, the first look of the upcoming season was unveiled in a candy-colored trailer that introduced fans to 14 new cast members who “are all game to play.” Each queen served looks, but one contestant is already turning heads. The Drag Race Season 14 cast includes the show’s first cis straight queen: Maddy Morphosis. Plus, the new season features sisters of fan faves like Yvie Oddly and Crystal Methyd. So, it looks like this season is bound to make herstory.

Season 14 of Drag Race will arrive just a few days into 2022, following a year that was jam-packed with more Drag Race than ever before. In 2021, not only were fans blessed with Season 13 and All Stars 6, but several international seasons also took place, including: Drag Race UK Season 2, Drag Race UK Season 3, Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race Italia, and Drag Race Canada Season 2. And now, it’s time to ring in the new year with another season of the main series.

Let’s dive into what you need to know for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Trailer

Each Drag Race season trailer takes on a theme of its own, and Season 14 is all about the game. Season 14 took the world of Candyland to a whole new level and created a lookalike gameboard to match the show’s theme. RuPaul’s version of the classic game highlighted different stops along the game like “Ice Cream Werkroom,” “Glitter Lake,” and “Rock Candy Runway.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Release Date

Start your engines! The new season is set to premiere Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Cast

The Season 14 cast welcomes the show’s first cis straight male contestant Maddy Morphosis, Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly’s drag sister Willow Pill, and Season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd’s drag sister Daya Betty. Still, all 14 queens have a shot at winning the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. Let’s meet the contestants!

Alyssa Hunter - Hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, this queen won her first pageant at the age of 18. Just kidding though, because she was actually 16 and lied about her age during the competition.

- Hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, this queen won her first pageant at the age of 18. Just kidding though, because she was actually 16 and lied about her age during the competition. Angeria Paris VanMicheals - Angeria has loads of quotable sayings from her Meet the Queens and pokes fun of her southern background, “I think when people first meet me, I think they say 'Oh my god, he is so lovely', and then I open my mouth, and then they say 'this b*tch is country as hell.’"

- Angeria has loads of quotable sayings from her Meet the Queens and pokes fun of her southern background, “I think when people first meet me, I think they say 'Oh my god, he is so lovely', and then I open my mouth, and then they say 'this b*tch is country as hell.’" Bosco - This Seattle-based queen is a true animal lover and got her stage name from her family dog.

- This Seattle-based queen is a true animal lover and got her stage name from her family dog. Daya Betty - This queen is the first Type 1 Diabetic on the show. And she’s totally an optimist given her stage name is a play on the word ‘diabetic.’

- This queen is the first Type 1 Diabetic on the show. And she’s totally an optimist given her stage name is a play on the word ‘diabetic.’ DeJa Skye - We love a Beyoncé stan. Deja has taken inspiration from B’s song “Deja Vú” to create her stage name.

- We love a Beyoncé stan. Deja has taken inspiration from B’s song “Deja Vú” to create her stage name. Jasmine Kennedie - This New Yorker is truly Generation Ru, getting her start in the drag scene at a young age and quickly building a name for herself in one of the most competitive drag scenes there is.

- This New Yorker is truly Generation Ru, getting her start in the drag scene at a young age and quickly building a name for herself in one of the most competitive drag scenes there is. Jorgeous - Perhaps the most brilliant play on names, Jorgeous is the stage name to 21-year-old Jorge.

- Perhaps the most brilliant play on names, Jorgeous is the stage name to 21-year-old Jorge. June Jambalaya - Based in Los Angeles, this queen calls herself the Real Housewife of Drag.

- Based in Los Angeles, this queen calls herself the Real Housewife of Drag. Kerri Colby - Kerri is one of the two trans women competing this season and is super confident the title could be hers. After all, she hails from the legendary House of Colby.

- Kerri is one of the two trans women competing this season and is super confident the title could be hers. After all, she hails from the legendary House of Colby. Kornbread Jeté - Kornbread also identifies as trans and it. She’s bound to make fans laugh this season as she rose to popularity doing comedy on Brandon Rogers’ YouTube channel.

- Kornbread also identifies as trans and it. She’s bound to make fans laugh this season as she rose to popularity doing comedy on Brandon Rogers’ YouTube channel. Lady Camden - This queen has crossed the pond from the UK to Sacramento, California. She is no stranger to Drag Race and has hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewing parties at the Beaux in San Fransisco.

- This queen has crossed the pond from the UK to Sacramento, California. She is no stranger to Drag Race and has hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewing parties at the Beaux in San Fransisco. Maddy Morphosis - Already making headway for being the show’s first straight male contestant, this queen will be one to watch.

- Already making headway for being the show’s first straight male contestant, this queen will be one to watch. Orion Story - Michigan fans have a queen to root for as Orion is the show’s first contestant to be based in the Mitten State.

- Michigan fans have a queen to root for as Orion is the show’s first contestant to be based in the Mitten State. Willow Pill - Drag sister of Yvie Oddly, Willow is ready to freak fans out with another serving of avant-garde looks out of Denver, Colorado.

Get ready for a fabulous race, because Drag Race Season 14 will kick off a week into 2022 on Jan. 7.