This Theory About The Drag Race Chocolate Bar Twist Is A Game-Changer

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is going to be sweeter than ever. That’s because the show’s new, candy-colored promo is going to extend into Season 14 with a game-changing twist. So, how will this new change in the game shake up Candyland? Ru has dropped some hints about the gag of the season, and now fans have some theories about what Drag Race Season 14 chocolate bar twist will be. Watch out for Oompa Loompas, because RuPaul’s bringing us into her chocolate fect’ry this time around, and this may give one of the contestants a golden ticket to the crown.

Longtime Drag Race fans know Ru loves to throw in a new twist for each season. Whether it be lip sync assassins, a secret battle royale post-elimination, or the oh-so-unexpected Pork Chop Loading Dock, Ru always has a trick up her sleeve, and Season 14 is no different. In the trailer announcing the celebrity guest judges for the season (who include Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Taraji P. Henson, among others), there’s footage of the Pit Crew wheeling in a selection of chocolate bars, as the queens each select one.

“Fourteen RuPaul candy bars,” RuPaul says in the clip. “But only one bar can save your padded ass."

It’s clear only one of these bars holds some sort of important power, and putting that information together with the season’s candy theme, it seems to be a play on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s golden ticket idea.

The mystery is: What will the golden ticket do for the queen who’s lucky enough to find it? The primary assumption is that it could be used to either remove a contestant from the bottom if she bombs a challenge, allowing her free passage to another week in the competition when she otherwise may have been eliminated. Or, it may be even more powerful and nullify a queen’s elimination after RuPaul declares she lost the lip sync for your life. In either of these cases, the golden ticket would be a huge save for whoever has it, and a major bummer for the other bottom queen without the same power.

Ru’s comment about how the chocolate bar can “save your padded ass” makes it sound like the saving power is most likely, but there are also other ways it could work. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the golden tickets grant those who find them an exclusive tour of Willy Wonka’s magical inner sanctum. Maybe the Drag Race ticket will do something similar, allowing one queen access to RuPaul’s team of makeup artists, wigmakers, and stylists for the chance to look extra glam for the runway. TBH, I doubt Ru would share her magical team, but it would definitely be a gag if she did.

Find out which drag queen discovers her golden ticket when Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres on Jan. 7 on VH1.