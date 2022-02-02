The Queens Are Hungry For A Win In This Drag Race Sneak Peek

It’s a well-known fact in the Drag Race fandom that to win the crown, you’ve got to first win maxi challenges. Most of the franchise’s past winner have dominated the challenges in their seasons. The only times the winning queen wasn’t the challenge superstar was in Season 9, when Sasha Velour’s only two wins were double wins with then-frontrunner Shea Couleé, and in Season 11, when Yvie Oddly only nabbed one challenge win on her path to the crown. But to this day, no queen has won Drag Race without winning at least one challenge, which is why the queens are extremely pressed in the first look clip of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Episode 5.

The hunger for a win is the main focus of Episode 5’s first act, with pretty much everyone stressing over not having won a main challenge yet. So far, Angeria Paris VanMicheals is the clear frontrunner, with two wins already under her belt, followed by Willow Pill and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, with one win each. For everyone else, it’s been a struggle to stand out. “Miss Angeria’s putting the points up on the board, so right now she’s the one to beat,” Bosco notes in the first-look clip. “I need to amp it up. I need to be putting those points up. I need a W.”

Bosco’s not the only one vying for the win this week. Lady Camden is also determined to stand out, showing she had a sparkly reveal planned if she were to lip sync last week. “I need to find a way to really pop in this next week’s challenge,” Camden says. “I have a lot more cheeky sparkle to give, so they better watch out.”

But the two queens most shaken up after the super teasers challenge are Kerri Colby and Kornbread, who both placed much lower than expected. In the clip, Kornbread admits she feels surprised and thrown off by placing low in the comedy challenge, and Kerri resolves to stop relying on being pretty: “I know what the judges want to see now, so if they want monster and they want scary Kerri, they about to get scary motherf*cking Kerri.”

With so many queens hungrier for this challenge win than ever, this week is sure to be intense. Tune in to find out who stands out and who has to sashay away when Episode 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.