Disenchanted's Soundtrack Will Make You Wish For A Fairytale Life

Enchanted is a rare beast in the Disney canon — a live-action musical that’s not a remake of an animated film that was a mega-hit. That puts it in the company of classics such as Mary Poppins and, honestly, not much else. The songs on the soundtrack may not have become instant classics of “A Spoonful of Sugar,” but they were still toe-tapping, as are the ones for its new sequel. The songs on Disenchanted’s movie soundtrack live up to the level of its predecessor and could even outshine them.

The songs on Enchanted were all loving spoofs on the sorts of tracks Disney fans were familiar with from Disney’s hit collection of animated fairytales. “True Love’s Kiss” followed the tropes of the classic song sung by every princess heroine in Disney films, known affectionately as “I Want” songs. “Happy Working Song” was a straight parody of Snow White’s famous “Whistle While You Work;” “So Close” was derived from the title track from Beauty and the Beast. “That’s How You Know,” meanwhile, was based on the two massive showstoppers from The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, “Under The Sea” and “Be Our Guest.”

These songs all worked because, by and large, they were self-parodies written by Disney’s own Alan Menken, working with lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Menken collaborated with the late Howard Ashman, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, among his giant Disney catalog. For Disenchanted, Menkin returned to compose the entire original soundtrack, again working with Schwartz. However, this time, instead of only a handful of musical numbers, the film has a complete lineup of over a dozen songs, including ones that call back to his previous works.

Here’s the complete soundtrack listing for Disenchanted, including a pair of songs cut from the film.

(All songs are composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Song credits below indicate vocalists except for instrumental tracks.)

“Andalasia” by Griffin Newman “Even More Enchanted” by Amy Adams “The Magic of Andalasia” by James Marsden & Idina Menzel “Fairytale Life (The Wish)” by Amy Adams “Fairytale Life (After the Spell)” by Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino, Patrick Dempsey & the Disney Chorus “Perfect” by Gabriella Baldacchino, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart & Michael McCorry Rose “Badder” by Amy Adams & Maya Rudolph “Love Power” by Idina Menzel “Love Power (Reprise)” by Amy Adams “Even More Enchanted (Finale)” by Amy Adams & the Disney Chorus “Disenchanted Score Suite (Instrumental)” by Alan Menken “Hard Time for Heroes (Demo)” by Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart & Michael McCorry Rose “Something Different This Year” by Gabriella Baldacchino & Kolton Stewart “Love Power (End Credits Version)” by Idina Menzel

Additionally, these songs are also heard in the movie, though they are not included on the official soundtrack.

“True Love’s Kiss” by Amy Adams & James Marsden “Happy Working Song” by Amy Adams “Mustering The Vermin (Instrumental)” by Alan Menken “That’s How You Know” by Amy Adams & Marlon Saunders “So Close” by Jon McLaughlin “Ever Ever After (Record Version)” by Carrie Underwood “Be Our Guest (Instrumental)” by Howard Ashman & Alan Menken “Beauty & The Beast (Instrumental)” by Howard Ashman & Alan Menken

Enchanted and Disenchanted are streaming on Disney+. The Disenchanted soundtrack is streaming now.