A much-needed dose of fairytale magic is finally about to land on Disney+. At long last, the beloved 2007 movie Enchanted will be available to stream online after years of mysteriously being incredibly hard to find. So start warming up your singing voice, because Enchanted will stream on Disney+ starting in November 2021.

As a part of the Disney+ Day promotion taking place on Friday, Nov. 12, the streamer revealed that Enchanted will be one of the several movies added to its streaming library on that day. The Disney princess flick joins a ton of other new and classic movies making their big Disney+ premiere on Nov. 12, which include: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Frozen Fever, and Tangled Ever After, among others.

In case you aren’t familiar, Enchanted is a partially-animated but mostly live-action Disney princess story unlike any other. It follows a would-be princess named Giselle (Amy Adams) who stumbles from her animated kingdom of Andalasia into the real-world New York City. In her adventures, she forms an unlikely connection with pessimistic divorce lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey), but her doting prince Edward (James Marsden) is also trying to rescue his love. The film is full of all the magic and music that Disney fans have come to love, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’ve never seen it — or rewatching it if it’s been a while.

Disney+ made the big announcement by sharing a fun meme of Giselle first arriving in the real world.

This is particularly exciting because Enchanted has mysteriously been in the streaming graveyard for the past several years. Fans were surprised when it wasn’t available on Disney+ when the streaming service first launched back in 2019, considering its a Disney-owned property.

The timing of the streaming release likely has to do with the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, which is slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2022. The sequel will take place 15 years after the events of Enchanted, with Giselle and Robert moving to a new suburban home in a community overseen by the nefarious Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph). Along with Adams and Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel are also confirmed to be reprising their roles in the sequel.

If you’ve been aching for an Enchanted rewatch, then schedule a movie night for Nov. 12 and get whisked away into a fairytale adventure.