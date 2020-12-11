The First Photo Of The Enchanted Sequel Has Big Evil Queen Energy

Get ready to sing a happy working song: At the end of 2020, Disney announced Amy Adams would officially be reprising her role as Giselle in a long-awaited Enchanted sequel titled Disenchanted. Unlike the original, this movie is set to forgo a theatrical release and premiere exclusively on Disney+. While you wait to catch up with Adams' character and the world of Andalasia, here's everything you need to know about Disenchanted, including the cast, premiere date, and trailer details:

In Disney's official announcement, the company tweeted, "Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle!"

The 2007 film Enchanted told the story of Giselle, an animated princess-in-waiting who was tricked by an evil queen and transported into the much more cynical world of modern-day New York City. After being taken in by divorce lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey), Giselle brought some much-needed magic to her new friends' lives and — spoiler alert — ultimately left her prince (James Marsden) to be with Robert.

If the new movie's title is any indication, it seems that life hasn't been all sunshine and cartoon birds for Giselle since Enchanted ended. At least fans can still look forward to more catchy Disney musical numbers no matter what happens.

Here's everything we know so far about Disney's Disenchanted:

Disenchanted Cast

Adams will also be reunited with her original Enchanted co-star and love interest, Patrick Dempsey. In a January 2021 interview with Good Morning America, the actor revealed that he “just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together.”

Soon after Adams and Dempsey were confirmed to return, a bunch of other original Enchanted stars signed on to reprise their roles in the sequel. James Marsden will be back as Prince Edward, and Idina Menzel is returning as Nancy Tremaine. The new movie will feature a handful of new faces as well: Jayma Mays and Yvette Nicole Brown will reportedly play evil characters, but the main villain of Disenchanted will be Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe. Disney released a first-look image of Adams and Rudolph in character on May 17, and it’s very clear Malvina has total evil queen vibes.

Disney

Disenchanted Premiere Date

Disenchanted is scheduled to drop on Disney+ near Thanksgiving of 2022, so look forward to streaming it at the end of November.

Disenchanted Trailer

No Disenchanted trailer is out just yet. However, since Disney has started giving us photos of the flick and the premiere date is getting closer, a trailer is sure to come soon enough.

In the meantime, get ready to find out what happens after happily ever after when Disenchanted premieres on Disney+ this fall.