Welp, It Looks Like Jeanette Was Telling The Truth On Cruel Summer

Viewers have a lot of questions ahead of the June 15 Cruel Summer finale, the biggest of which is still: Did Jeanette see Kate? The entire season has been a nonstop rollercoaster ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of ‘90s nostalgia, but Episode 9 made it seem like Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) was actually telling the truth this entire time. Still, this is a thriller, and if I’ve learned anything from watching this show, it’s that you shouldn’t relax until the very last second. Even though it looks like Jeanette is heading into the legal battle with the truth on her side, that doesn’t mean you can quit your detective career quite yet...

Warning: Spoilers for Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 9 follow. The June 8 episode gave viewers — and the cast — quite a shock. Titled “A Secret of My Own,” Episode 9 showed Kate (Olivia Holt) and Martin Harris’ (Blake Lee) relationship. Despite Kate telling the police she didn’t really know Martin when he captured her, it turns out Kate was involved in a romantic (though non-consensual, since Kate was underaged and being groomed) relationship with him for six months. It wasn’t until Kate tried to break up with him that Martin locked her in the basement.

But before that happened, Jeanette broke into Martin’s house and left a major piece of evidence behind: her necklace.

Freeform

On Christmas Eve, when Jeanette saw Martin out shopping, she decided to sneak into his house. As she went to unlock the door, Kate ran and hid on the stairs, not wanting to be seen. Jeanette walked around the house and picked up a snow globe (yup, the same snow globe Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) now has and that Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) heard on that mysterious voicemail) before hearing a sound upstairs. Startled, she quickly ran back outside, snow globe in hand, and fled on her bike. When Kate walked downstairs, she saw Jeanette’s necklace — which must have fallen off when she rushed outside — and pocketed it, keeping the secret from Martin.

While it *looks* like Jeanette didn’t see Kate, Olivia Holt said there’s “100%” still more to [Kate and Jeanette’s] story. “It's interesting, the dynamic between the two of them,” Holt told Entertainment Weekly on June 8. “In the finale, seeing them walk through what both of their truths are is going to be really fascinating for everybody to witness.”

The finale promo makes it seem like Kate and Jeanette finally confront one another, so maybe this means viewers will get to find out once and for all what actually happened. Regardless, Blake Lee — who plays Martin Harris — said a lot of questions will be answered in the finale. “Truly up until the last scene, there are surprises, he told Entertainment Weekly. “You'll see more of Kate and Martin in the basement and what happens after, the lead-up to her being rescued.” Plus? The truth about the mysterious Annabelle will finally be revealed.

All that’s to say, the finale can’t come soon enough. Here’s hoping a Season 2 is in the works so viewers can start to unravel another case of "she said, she said.” The Cruel Summer Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform (and the following day on Hulu).