Here's Everything We Know About Cody From The Bachelorette

Season 17 of The Bachelorette may only be getting started, but it’s already winning viewers over. With new hosts (hi, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe), a sex-positive lead, and so! many! hot! guys! it’s pretty clear Bachelor Nation is in for a wild ride during Katie Thurston’s reign as the Bachelorette, especially since there’s already some major drama between contestants. If you’re wanting to know about Cody Menk — like his real job and why he’s already ruffling feathers on the show — it’s time for a deep dive. From his Instagram aesthetic to his love of dogs, here’s everything you need to know about one of Season 17’s contestants:

ICYMI, during the June 7 premiere episode, Cody made a big impression with Bachelorette Katie and hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn. The 27-year came out of the limo on Night 1 with a blow-up doll named Sandy, saying she was a “huge part” of his life during the coronavirus pandemic. While this was a clear nod to Katie’s Bachelor limo entrance (when she gave Matt James a vibrator by way of first impression), it caused quite a stir in the house. His presence on the show especially had one contestant in particular feeling some type of way: Aaron Clancy.

Both Aaron and Cody are from San Diego, and it seems like they knew each other prior to heading to the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa (where Season 17 was filmed). Aaron confronted Cody after he brought his doll into the house on Night 1 by saying, “I don’t like you, bro. Like, I’ve never liked you.” Unfortunately, that’s all fans got to see from their interaction, and it’s unclear whether the show will reveal more in future episodes. (But like, it’s The Bachelorette — how could it not jump on such a prime opportunity for drama?)

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Even though Aaron isn’t Cody’s biggest fan, it looks like there’s plenty to love about there’s zipper sales manager. Yup, Cody literally sells zippers, but considering the company he works for, Zip-Pak, is part of the Fortune 200 manufacturing company Illinois Tool Works, it seems legit.

He’s also a surfer with a six pack and an adorable puppy named Blue. According to his ABC bio, he’s an Eagle Scout who dreams of owning a home by the time he’s 30. As for what he wants in a partner, his bio states he’s looking for “someone that is self-sufficient, socially confident, willing to push him and work together with him to drive the relationship forward.” Plus, he says he’s the kind of guy who will surprise his love with breakfast in bed and flowers for no reason.

Only time — and the result of all the drama — will determine whether Cody will be serving Katie some morning waffles, but I have a feeling he won’t have a hard time finding an S.O. should things not work out with the Bachelorette.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.