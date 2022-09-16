Chrissy Teigen Realized She Had An Abortion Two Years Ago

Chrissy Teigen has a new understanding of her pregnancy loss in 2020. On Sept. 15, the star spoke at social impact agency Propper Daley’s summit “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation,” where she revealed what she thought was the miscarriage of her late son Jack was actually a life-saving abortion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who served as a media partner at the event, Teigen recalled that in 2020 it became apparent that she and Jack both wouldn’t survive her pregnancy without medical intervention, so she had a medically-induced abortion. However, she hadn’t made sense of her pregnancy loss as an abortion until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of this year.

Teigen — who is currently pregnant — recounted a conversation she had with her husband John Legend shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision in which she sympathized with individuals who decided to have an abortion. Legend then reminded her she had made that decision too.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she said. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

In September 2020, Teigen announced on Instagram that she and Legend lost Jack. In the heartbreaking post, she shared several photos of herself distraught alongside Legend in a hospital room. She said in the caption that she had a miscarriage and was grieving the loss of her and Legend’s child. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote. Her post came weeks after Teigen revealed on Instagram that she’d been hospitalized after experiencing a month of excessive bleeding at the time.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

“Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen said at the recent summit. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

On Sept. 16, Teigen shared The Hollywood Reporter’s article on Twitter and reiterated how long it took her to realize she’d had an abortion. “I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it,” she said.

Like Teigen, many celebrities have publicly shared their experiences with abortion following the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade, including Halsey and Phoebe Bridgers.