Chrissy Teigen has been laying relatively low ever since she apologized for her history of cyber-harassing reality TV star Courtney Stodden. The Cravings author and former Sports Illustrated model hasn’t been active on Twitter — the platform on which she used to be super popular — since late June when she received tons of backlash for her past bullying habits. She still posts regularly to IG, though, and just recently, Chrissy Teigen responded to claims she deletes negative Instagram comments. *bites nails*

Teigen, who has a combined total of about 47 million followers on Insta and Twitter, is no stranger to clapping back at negative commenters. In fact, she used to combat haters online with such wit that she often earned praise for it — Twitter, itself, even called her the “unofficial mayor” of the social media platform. But the tables turned on the 35-year-old author in March when former Couples Therapy star, Courtney Stodden, called Teigen out for cyber-bullying them for years. Then, in May, Stodden opened up to The Daily Beast about the way celebrities, such as Teigen, acted like “playground bullies” in response to Stodden’s previous marriage to Doug Hutchinson in 2011. (Controversially, Stodden and Hutchinson’s respective ages were 16 and 50 at the time.)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After facing criticism for her problematic behavior, Teigen apologized to Stodden, claimed she reflected on her actions and began her Twitter hiatus. She took some time away from Instagram, too, but returned to posting regularly in June. Since then, she hasn’t posted anything particularly unusual — except for that one July 14 post rant about being in “cancel club” — but on Aug 11, she took to her Insta story to address rumors that she deletes negative comments. Yup, it’s as strange as it sounds.

“Two things that I think are funny right now,” Teigen said in the IG video. “One: People in my comments that are mad that there are not enough angry comments in my comments. They're mad. They think that I, like, delete them? But like, what? That's, like, next-level hater... When you're mad that there's not enough hate, that's pretty... You're crazy."

It’s unclear what particular, recent comments inspired Teigen to make the video. She also claimed if she comments “under somebody's photo, even if it's nice — 'You look great! I love this outfit,” she receives backlash. “People get all sorts of mad because I am alive,” she said.

The whole situation is pretty yikes, and it would be extremely weird if Teigen’s haters were complaining about people not complaining about her “enough.”

But, notable is the fact that Teigen does limit the comments on all of her Instagram posts, which means only certain people can comment on her posts. (The setting can be applied to only people you follow, only your followers, or both your followers and people you follow. It’s impossible to know which mode Teigen is using.)