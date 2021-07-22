Courtney Won't Take Chrissy's Apology Seriously Until She Does This 1 Thing

Courtney Stodden is once again calling Chrissy Teigen out. Despite Teigen claiming to have reached out to Stodden personally to apologize for past bullying, they said they have not received messages from Teigen. However, there is one thing Teigen could do to make it up to them, Stodden says. Courtney Stodden thinks Chrissy Teigen should do anti-bullying charity work.

It was on March 28 Stodden first exposed their past bullying messages received from Teigen, which shocked fans and incited many on Twitter to “cancel” Teigen. Teigen has been laying low since, but Stodden would like to see her do just the opposite.

'I have a message for her... I think that continuing to gripe about being in cancel club or whatever that is, step out take your part and maybe do something for charities, step out, do something anti-bullying,” Stodden said while appearing at an event for PETA in Washington D.C.

“If she really means what she says, get out, do something... it really helps the spirit,” Stodden said.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Stodden went on to explain how, despite Teigen’s claims, they have not received an apology from the star in their inbox.

“I haven't received anything from her, I don't know what she's talking about, she's never reached out to my team, I've never gotten any emails, anything,” Stodden said. Previously, Teigen told TMZ she “has reached out to” Stodden via text. Teigen also made a public apology on Twitter.

In her Instagram video in March 2021, Stodden exposed Teigen for cyber-bullying years ago. Stodden revealed bullying messages from Teigen that dated back to 2011. In one tweet, she told Stodden to take a “dirt nap,” and in another message, Teigen encouraged Stodden to kill themself.

"She has sent me so many different tweets," Stodden said. "Private DMs, up 'til a couple years ago. It's so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, according to Stodden, redemption lays in Teigen’s ability to use her platform for positive change.