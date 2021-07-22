Chrissy Addressed Courtney's Claims She Didn't Reach Out To Apologize For Bullying

Ever since Courtney Stodden detailed the cyber-bullying they endured from Chrissy Teigen in early 2010, Teigen has faced backlash from fans all over social media. When Stodden exposed the hateful direct messages and public posts Teigen directed at them, they expected an apology from the model. While Teigen claimed in multiple social media posts that she’d reached out to Stodden to clear the air, Stodden claims they never got one. Here’s Chrissy Teigen's response to Courtney Stodden's claims she didn't apologize.

Back in early 2011, Stodden was slut-shamed and trolled by the public, and by Teigen, when they married the then-50-year-old Doug Hutchinson as a 16-year-old teenager. Fast-forward to 2021. In an Instagram video in March 2021, Stodden exposed Teigen for cyber-bullying her. Stodden continued to share posts and interviews on social media detailing the abuse, claiming Teigen wished death upon her. "She has sent me so many different tweets," Stodden said. "Private DMs, up 'til a couple years ago. It's so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children."

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Yet when the whole scandal came to light, Teigen took to Twitter to apologize to Stodden and to her fans saying, "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." Expanding on her Twitter apology in a Medium post, Teigen wrote, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Teigen claimed she tried to connect with Stodden personally in May to apologize to them. While Stodden accepted the public apology, they claimed that Teigen didn’t actually reach out to apologize to them privately and that Teigen even blocked them on Twitter.

On July 20, TMZ caught up with the cookbook author in West Hollywood, where Teigen remained adamant that she did in fact reach out to Stodden, despite their accusations that she did not. “I have reached out to her. I texted her,” she said.

Teigen recently opened up about being canceled on social media, writing, “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Fans will certainly be interested to see what Stodden has to say about Teigen’s new claim because right now, it seems like this conflict is becoming one big she said, they said.