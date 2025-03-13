Chrishell Stause left The Traitors castle with some feelings of remorse. At the Season 3 reunion, the Selling Sunset star revealed she wishes she hadn’t gone after her Bambi ally, Nikki Garcia, at the round table in Episode 5. “That is my biggest regret in the entire game, and I think it really shook my confidence,” she told host Andy Cohen. But it’s what happened after that moment that really upset the celebrity Realtor.

Stause tells Elite Daily that she was disappointed to discover the show removed a lot of footage. “A whole storyline was cut,” she says. “I was really onto Danielle [Reyes].” Specifically, Stause says that she had figured out Reyes was lying about her status when the Big Brother star swore on her grandkids that she wasn’t a Traitor. She brought her suspicion up to fellow Faithfuls, including Dolores Catania (who protested that “nobody would do that”), but Stause’s correct guess wasn’t shown in the final edit.

“I really wish that did air. That moment would’ve been a little redeeming for me, showing I was on the right track, but it was cut because I wasn’t bringing it up at the round table,” Stause, who recently partnered with Violife on its dairy-free coffee creamers, says. “I was nervous I’d be murdered if I couldn’t get the votes. I should have trusted my gut a little more.”

Euan Cherry/Peacock

As far as Stause’s friendship with Reyes, who ended up murdering her in plain sight, she says there’s no ill will between them. “I don't hold any of that against anyone. It's part of the game,” she says. If anything, the reality TV star believes their differing play styles is a good example of gamers versus non-gamers, a distinction that’s become core to the Traitors casts. “Danielle has a personality that sometimes is very polarizing, but after it's all said and done, I actually think she did a great job and she did what she needed to do. It's on us if we fell for it.”

Chrishell Feels Tom Sandoval Threw Her Under The Bus

Anyone who watched Season 3 knows that Stause did not get along with Tom Sandoval, the cheating ex-boyfriend of her close friend Ariana Madix. However, when the game started, she says she went to the Vanderpump Rules star and told him she wanted to put their feud aside.

“I originally was like, ‘Hey, hope this isn't weird. Let's play a game,’” Stause says. Unfortunately, Sandoval wasn’t on the same page, and Stause says he immediately started throwing her under the bus to Traitor Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. “When Boston Rob joined the house, Tom was like, ‘Let me show you around. That's Chrishell. She's a Traitor,’” Stause says.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

According to her, Sandoval “wasn't even a little bit trying to play the game,” but she admits his antics did make great television. “For that, I'm happy.”