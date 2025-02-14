Call it the power of The Traitors, but somehow, Tom Sandoval has managed to go from one of the most hated men on reality television to a hilariously watchable court jester thanks to the murder-mystery show. His wide-eyed ditziness and hair-brained theories may not have totally rehabilitated his image, but at least people are laughing at him instead of simply being disgusted by him now. Well, until he reminded everyone of his infamous cheating scandal in Episode 8, that is.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 3, Episode 8.

After surprisingly coming through for the team in a singing challenge, Sandoval had his sights set on fellow Bravolebrity Ciara Miller during the banishment roundtable. As he was trying to make a point that at least one of the remaining traitors must be a woman, Sandoval made a damning statement: “Generally speaking, and historically, girls are better cheaters than guys, just because they have better social skills.”

Immediately, the entire roundtable reacted to the hypocrisy of infamous cheater Tom Sandoval making this claim. “Wow, that came out your mouth!?” Big Brother alum Danielle Reyes said. Sandoval began to protest that he misspoke. “I said Traitors! I said Traitors! Sorry!” Sandoval said. “I meant to say Traitors! Guys are obviously much more likely to cheat, I fully get that.”

“We know you know,” Miller responded, repeating for emphasis. “We know you know.”

Check out the hilariously cringe moment in this Peacock clip.

Peacock

In case you need a refresher, Sandoval’s cheating comment was so egregious because two years prior, he was at the center of one of the biggest infidelity scandals on television. Dubbed Scandoval, it was revealed in March 2023 that Sandoval had been secretly seeing his Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel (née Raquel) Leviss for several months behind the back of his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Ironically, Sandoval is a Faithful in the game of The Traitors, which is the first time in two years anyone has used that word to describe him... and he just reminded us all why.