It was only a matter of time before Zac Efron’s name was brought up in Season 3 of The Traitors, but the actor definitely get the response anyone was expecting. Zac’s brother Dylan is one of the contestants on the new season of Peacock’s backstabbing competition, and in Episode 4, he mentioned his brother’s acting career while making accusations at the roundtable. But the comment was quickly disregarded.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 3, Episode 4. For pretty much the whole season at this point, Dylan Efron has been leading the charge to eliminate Bob the Drag Queen, convinced that the Drag Race winner must be a traitor. With Bob in the hot seat for Episode 4’s roundtable, Dylan drew from his own personal experience to point out that Bob may be emploting some acting skills to seem like a faithful.

“Bob is an amazing actor. I grew up with an actor,” Dylan said. At that, Bob quickly retorted: “Not a good one.” You can watch the moment here.

Peacock

Bob laughed along with his clapback while live-tweeting the episode. “‘Not a good one’ was so out of pocket,” the drag star admitted in one post. And he remained unbothered by any upset Efron fans. “I truly don’t care,” Bob responded to someone who was upset by the comment.

Unfortunately for Bob, no amount of fun shade could save him from getting banished. He was indeed among the traitors, and became the first of the group to get found out at the end of the episode. Turns out, Dylan really might have picked up a thing or two from watching his brother act all these years — even if Bob may not be the biggest fan of his work.