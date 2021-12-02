If selling homes were as easy as the real estate agents on Selling Sunset make it look, a lot more people would be interested in selling million-dollar mansions. This series revolves around a group of glam real estate agents looking to sell luxurious properties to high-end buyers. The breathtaking homes are only the tip of the iceberg, though. It also revolves around the personal lives of each agent, and their relationships with each other — and that’s honestly the best part.