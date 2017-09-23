Tyga's Response To Kylie Jenner's Reported Pregnancy Is Confusing Literally Everyone

If you spent yesterday afternoon, Sept. 22, getting ready to head out of the office and get the weekend started instead of following Kylie Jenner's every move, then you might be surprised to learn that the youngest Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child. If you don't keep tabs on the Life of Kylie, then you might also be surprised to learn the father is reportedly Travis Scott -- not Tyga (her former longtime boyfriend). Well, it turns out Tyga might have been a little surprised at this news, because Tyga's response to Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy has left everyone scratching their heads.

Shortly after the news broke that the youngest of the Kardashian clan is reportedly expecting a baby, Tyga reportedly took to Snapchat posting a screenshot of the headline with the caption, "Hell nah that's my kid." WHAT? Stop everything. Now, this Snap could be photoshopped, but fans can't help but wonder what this means in the event that this is a legitimate snap. Like, are we headed down the Maury road?

People took to Twitter to display their heightened level of shook.

Tyga on snapchat saying the baby is his, help pic.twitter.com/ciqsQitx0B — TherapistBae (@Spikes_Lipstick) September 22, 2017

Oh, you're gonna wanna hold on to your seat until February, when Kylie is reportedly due.

TYGA POSTED THEN DELETED THIS ON SNAPCHAT ON KYLIE BEING PREGNANT 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UA3vi66EPe — maria (@whenyougocrzy) September 22, 2017

Maybe those are optimistic skulls.

I have a feeling this could be one of many twists to come.

Others thought Tyga was just playin'.

"Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant" Tyga on Snapchat: Hell naw thats my kid😈😈😈😈 Me: pic.twitter.com/vh4UOMfxWT — 💫Queen Mani💫 (@normanimelanin) September 22, 2017

LOL, Tyga.

Cant help but laugh at how tyga posted "hell nah thats my kid" on snapchat and deleted it right after 😂 — GLEE (@ninjaglee) September 23, 2017

Tyga: rapper or comedian? He is bringing the laughs.

Did he spill some major tea?

Okay but tyga saying it’s his baby on Snapchat 🙄🐸☕️ — debs (@xdebbieeeee) September 23, 2017

Dedicated fans and Twitter users will work hard to find out the truth.

As you wait to hear confirmation of the reported Kylie baby news, make sure you're following every Kardashian and anyone the queens of Calabasas have met, ever.

While you wait, why not wheel it back a bit and digest what else has already been reported? You guys, when it comes to this story unfolding, you're definitely going to want to keep checking in and tallying all the facts, because it's been less than 24 hours since the news broke -- and there is already so much to unpack.

You were probably spending the last few minutes of the workday at your desk just waiting for the clock to finally hit 5 p.m. when you noticed your Twitter and Facebook blowing up. Now, usually a Kylie Jenner story would involve lip kit swatches or the case of the missing highlighter, but you were probably not prepared for what you saw as you scrolled through social media.

When the news that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott's baby broke, you probably had to triple check the headline just take to make sure you read it right -- I know I did. But nope, you weren't misreading or dreaming; the stories just kept coming, and they had everyone asking every single question that came to mind.

When I say every question, I mean every question -- even the more outrageous ones, like, "Is Kylie the surrogate for Kim and Kanye?" Honestly, that wasn't the first question that popped into my mind, but now that it's out there, I cannot stop thinking about it. Clearly, there are no answers to this question yet. We're still waiting for the reported Kylie pregnancy to be confirmed -- but you can't stop the people from talking.

As other Kardashian detectives came forward yesterday, fans kept referencing an Instagram post that Kylie posted on Thursday, Sept. 21. She posted a picture of fan art that appears to be her with an image of a younger Kylie -- a mini-me, if you will. Die-hards who really want this reported pregnancy to be true basically took it as a confirmation.

Obviously, we need way more facts and responses from the actual people involved in the reported pregnancy, but until then, the questions and conspiracies are likely to keep coming... so keep up.