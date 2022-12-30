Celeb Birthdays
Miley Cyrus is one of the many celebrities who turned 30 in 2022.

These 60 Celebs Turned 30 This Year

Miley, Selena, Cardi, & many more.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Many people view turning 30 as an important life milestone, as it marks the unofficial shift from the exploratory twenty-something years to a more resolute and mature adulthood. There are so many celebrities who turned 30 this year, including several childhood icons.

Yes, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez were among the stars that hit the big 3-0 in 2022. But they’re far from alone. Tommy Dorfman, Charli XCX, and Karlie Kloss also celebrated the beginning of their third decade this year.

Suki Waterhouse
Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Singer and actor Suki Waterhouse turned 30 years old on Jan. 5.

Logan Lerman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor Logan Lerman turned 30 on Jan. 19.

Shawn Johnson
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson also hit the big 3-0 on Jan. 19.

Avan Jogia
Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victorious star Avan Jogia turned 30 on Feb. 9.

Karen Fukuhara
Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images

Karen Fukuhara turned 30 on Feb. 10.

Taylor Lautner
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Twilight star Taylor Lautner turned 30 on Feb. 11.

Freddie Highmore
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore turned 30 on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Camille Kostek
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model and TV host Camille Kostek turned 30 on Feb. 19.

Ziwe Fumudoh
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Living icon and eponymous talk show host Ziwe Fumudoh turned 30 on Feb. 27.

Samara Weaving
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aussie actor Samara Weaving turned 30 on Feb. 23.

Bel Powley
Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

The Morning Show’s Bel Powley turned 30 on Mar. 7.

Emily Osment
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Disney Channel alum Emily Osment turned 30 on Mar. 10.

Kaya Scodelario
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Skins actor Kaya Scodelario turned 30 on Mar. 13.

Sosie Bacon
Irvin Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Smile breakout actor Sosie Bacon turned 30 on Mar. 15.

John Boyega
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

Star Wars actor John Boyega turned 30 on Mar. 17.

Vanessa Morgan
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday on Mar. 23.

Theo Germaine
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

They/They star Theo Germaine turned 30 on Mar. 28.

Phil Dunster
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster turned 30 on Mar. 31.

Daisy Ridley
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like her Star Wars co-star John Boyega, Daisy Ridley also turned 30 in 2022. She celebrated her birthday on Apr. 10.

The Vivienne
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne turned 30 on Apr. 12.

Gigi Gorgeous
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous turned 30 on Apr. 20.

Joe Keery
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stranger Things actor and Djo musician Joe Keery turned 30 on Apr. 24.

Jack Quaid
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Boys star Jack Quad also turned 30 on Apr. 24.

Adria Arjona
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Father of the Bride star Adria Arjona turned 30 on Apr. 25.

Claudia Doumit
Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images

Another The Boys star, Claudia Doumit, turned 30 on May 2.

Tommy Dorfman
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman turned 30 on May 13.

Sam Smith
Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith turned 30 on May 19.

Gregg Sulkin
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wizards of Waverly Place’s Gregg Sulkin turned 30 on May 29.

E.J. Johnson
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TV personality E.J. Johnson turned 30 on Jun. 4.

Lucien Laviscount
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount turned 30 on Jun. 9.

Kate Upton
JB Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Kate Upton turned 30 on Jun. 10.

Violet Chachki
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Drag Race royalty Violet Chachki turned 30 on June 13.

Jennette McCurdy
The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Actor and author Jennette McCurdy turned 30 on Jun. 26.

Sky Ferreira
TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Sky Ferreira turned 30 on Jul. 8.

Selena Gomez
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez turned 30 on Jul. 22.

Charli XCX
Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Charli XCX turned 30 on Aug. 2.

Karlie Kloss
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Karlie Kloss turned 30 on Aug. 3.

Dylan Sprouse
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor and photographer Dylan Sprouse turned 30 on Aug. 4.

Cole Sprouse
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This means, of course, Dylan’s twin brother and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse also turned 30.

Cara Delevingne
Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Cara Delevingne turned 30 on Aug. 12.

Frances Bean Cobain
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frances Bean Cobain turned 30 on Aug. 18.

Demi Lovato
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Demi Lovato hit the big 3-0 on Aug. 20.

Alex Newell
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer and actor Alex Newell also turned 30 on Aug. 20.

Kim Petras
Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

Singer Kim Petras turned 30 on Aug. 27.

Nick Jonas
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nick Jonas turned 30 on Sept. 16.

Chase Stokes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes also turned 30 on Sept. 16.

Danny Ramirez
Irvin Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On My Block's Danny Ramirez turned 30 on Sept. 17.

Tyler James Williams
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams turned 30 on Oct. 9.

Cardi B
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B turned 30 on Oct. 11.

Josh Hutcherson
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Actor Josh Hutcherson turned 30 on Oct. 12.

21 Savage
Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Rapper 21 Savage turned 30 on Oct. 22.

Hari Nef
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And Just Like That... scene-stealer Hari Nef turned 30 on Oct. 21.

Odell Beckham Jr.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Football player Odell Beckham Jr. turned 30 on Nov. 5.

Nathan Kress
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

iCarly’s Nathan Kress turned 30 on Nov. 18.

Miley Cyrus
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus reached her milestone 30th birthday on Nov. 23.

Jin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS’ Jin turned 30 on Dec. 4.

Melissa Roxburgh
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Manifest actor Melissa Roxburgh turned 30 on Dec. 10.

Tori Kelly
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singer Tori Kelly turned 30 on Dec. 14.

Bridgit Mendler
JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Disney Channel alum Bridgit Mendler turned 30 on Dec. 18.

Jade Thirlwall
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall turned 30 on Dec. 26.

They grow up so fast!