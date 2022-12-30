These 60 Celebs Turned 30 This Year

Many people view turning 30 as an important life milestone, as it marks the unofficial shift from the exploratory twenty-something years to a more resolute and mature adulthood. There are so many celebrities who turned 30 this year, including several childhood icons.

Yes, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez were among the stars that hit the big 3-0 in 2022. But they’re far from alone. Tommy Dorfman, Charli XCX, and Karlie Kloss also celebrated the beginning of their third decade this year.

Suki Waterhouse Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Singer and actor Suki Waterhouse turned 30 years old on Jan. 5.

Logan Lerman Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Actor Logan Lerman turned 30 on Jan. 19.

Shawn Johnson Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson also hit the big 3-0 on Jan. 19.

Avan Jogia Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victorious star Avan Jogia turned 30 on Feb. 9.

Karen Fukuhara Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images Karen Fukuhara turned 30 on Feb. 10.

Taylor Lautner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Twilight star Taylor Lautner turned 30 on Feb. 11.

Freddie Highmore Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore turned 30 on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Camille Kostek Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model and TV host Camille Kostek turned 30 on Feb. 19.

Ziwe Fumudoh Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Living icon and eponymous talk show host Ziwe Fumudoh turned 30 on Feb. 27.

Samara Weaving Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aussie actor Samara Weaving turned 30 on Feb. 23.

Bel Powley Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images The Morning Show’s Bel Powley turned 30 on Mar. 7.

Emily Osment Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Disney Channel alum Emily Osment turned 30 on Mar. 10.

Kaya Scodelario David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Skins actor Kaya Scodelario turned 30 on Mar. 13.

Sosie Bacon Irvin Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Smile breakout actor Sosie Bacon turned 30 on Mar. 15.

John Boyega Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images Star Wars actor John Boyega turned 30 on Mar. 17.

Vanessa Morgan VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday on Mar. 23.

Theo Germaine Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images They/They star Theo Germaine turned 30 on Mar. 28.

Phil Dunster Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster turned 30 on Mar. 31.

Daisy Ridley Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like her Star Wars co-star John Boyega, Daisy Ridley also turned 30 in 2022. She celebrated her birthday on Apr. 10.

The Vivienne Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne turned 30 on Apr. 12.

Gigi Gorgeous MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous turned 30 on Apr. 20.

Joe Keery Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stranger Things actor and Djo musician Joe Keery turned 30 on Apr. 24.

Jack Quaid Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Boys star Jack Quad also turned 30 on Apr. 24.

Adria Arjona VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Father of the Bride star Adria Arjona turned 30 on Apr. 25.

Claudia Doumit Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images Another The Boys star, Claudia Doumit, turned 30 on May 2.

Tommy Dorfman Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman turned 30 on May 13.

Sam Smith Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith turned 30 on May 19.

Gregg Sulkin Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wizards of Waverly Place’s Gregg Sulkin turned 30 on May 29.

E.J. Johnson Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TV personality E.J. Johnson turned 30 on Jun. 4.

Lucien Laviscount Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount turned 30 on Jun. 9.

Kate Upton JB Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Kate Upton turned 30 on Jun. 10.

Violet Chachki Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Drag Race royalty Violet Chachki turned 30 on June 13.

Jennette McCurdy The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Actor and author Jennette McCurdy turned 30 on Jun. 26.

Sky Ferreira TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/AFP/Getty Images Singer Sky Ferreira turned 30 on Jul. 8.

Selena Gomez Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez turned 30 on Jul. 22.

Charli XCX Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Singer Charli XCX turned 30 on Aug. 2.

Karlie Kloss Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Karlie Kloss turned 30 on Aug. 3.

Dylan Sprouse Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Actor and photographer Dylan Sprouse turned 30 on Aug. 4.

Cole Sprouse Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This means, of course, Dylan’s twin brother and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse also turned 30.

Cara Delevingne Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Cara Delevingne turned 30 on Aug. 12.

Frances Bean Cobain Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frances Bean Cobain turned 30 on Aug. 18.

Demi Lovato RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Demi Lovato hit the big 3-0 on Aug. 20.

Alex Newell Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Singer and actor Alex Newell also turned 30 on Aug. 20.

Kim Petras Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images Singer Kim Petras turned 30 on Aug. 27.

Nick Jonas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nick Jonas turned 30 on Sept. 16.

Chase Stokes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Outer Banks star Chase Stokes also turned 30 on Sept. 16.

Danny Ramirez Irvin Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On My Block's Danny Ramirez turned 30 on Sept. 17.

Tyler James Williams MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams turned 30 on Oct. 9.

Cardi B Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B turned 30 on Oct. 11.

Josh Hutcherson picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Actor Josh Hutcherson turned 30 on Oct. 12.

21 Savage Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Rapper 21 Savage turned 30 on Oct. 22.

Hari Nef Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And Just Like That... scene-stealer Hari Nef turned 30 on Oct. 21.

Odell Beckham Jr. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Football player Odell Beckham Jr. turned 30 on Nov. 5.

Nathan Kress Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images iCarly’s Nathan Kress turned 30 on Nov. 18.

Miley Cyrus WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Miley Cyrus reached her milestone 30th birthday on Nov. 23.

Jin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images BTS’ Jin turned 30 on Dec. 4.

Melissa Roxburgh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Manifest actor Melissa Roxburgh turned 30 on Dec. 10.

Tori Kelly Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Singer Tori Kelly turned 30 on Dec. 14.

Bridgit Mendler JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Disney Channel alum Bridgit Mendler turned 30 on Dec. 18.

Jade Thirlwall Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall turned 30 on Dec. 26.

They grow up so fast!