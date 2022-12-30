These 60 Celebs Turned 30 This Year

Many people view turning 30 as an important life milestone, as it marks the unofficial shift from the exploratory twenty-something years to a more resolute and mature adulthood. There are so many celebrities who turned 30 this year, including several childhood icons.
Yes, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez were among the stars that hit the big 3-0 in 2022. But they’re far from alone. Tommy Dorfman, Charli XCX, and Karlie Kloss also celebrated the beginning of their third decade this year.
Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson also hit the big 3-0
on Jan. 19. Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victorious star Avan Jogia turned 30 on Feb. 9. Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images
Karen Fukuhara turned 30 on Feb. 10.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore turned 30 on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Model and TV host Camille Kostek turned 30 on Feb. 19.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Aussie actor Samara Weaving turned 30 on Feb. 23.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images The Morning Show’s Bel Powley turned 30 on Mar. 7. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Skins actor Kaya Scodelario turned 30 on Mar. 13. Irvin Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday on Mar. 23. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images They/They star Theo Germaine turned 30 on Mar. 28. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster turned 30 on Mar. 31. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Like her
Star Wars co-star John Boyega, Daisy Ridley also turned 30 in 2022. She celebrated her birthday on Apr. 10. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne turned 30 on Apr. 12. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stranger Things actor and Djo musician Joe Keery turned 30 on Apr. 24. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Father of the Bride star Adria Arjona turned 30 on Apr. 25. Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images
Another
The Boys star, Claudia Doumit, turned 30 on May 2. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman turned 30 on May 13. Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith turned 30 on May 19.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wizards of Waverly Place’s Gregg Sulkin turned 30 on May 29. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount turned 30 on Jun. 9. JB Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Singer Sky Ferreira turned 30 on Jul. 8.
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez turned 30 on Jul. 22. Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Actor and photographer Dylan Sprouse turned 30
on Aug. 4. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This means, of course, Dylan’s twin brother and
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse also turned 30. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Singer and actor Alex Newell also turned 30 on Aug. 20.
Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Irvin Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On My Block's Danny Ramirez turned 30 on Sept. 17. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams turned 30 on Oct. 9. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Actor Josh Hutcherson turned 30 on Oct. 12.
Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Football player Odell Beckham Jr. turned 30
on Nov. 5. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images iCarly’s Nathan Kress turned 30 on Nov. 18. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus reached her milestone 30th birthday
on Nov. 23. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Manifest actor Melissa Roxburgh turned 30 on Dec. 10. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
Disney Channel alum Bridgit Mendler turned 30 on Dec. 18.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
They grow up so fast!
Don't miss a thing
Be the first to know what's trending, straight from Elite Daily