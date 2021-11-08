Cardi B is (once again) proving to be one of the most relatable celebrities out there. As if she didn’t already steal my heart with her love for You’s Penn Badgley, she’s got another hunky actor on her list. Cardi B recently met Robert Pattinson and her fangirl moment was truly all of us.

Now, Cardi is at the top of her game (and the charts), so it might sound surprising she would be starstruck by anyone. After all, she’s married to superstar rapper Offset, whom she shares two children with. But that’s exactly what happened when she crossed paths with Pattinson, and the video of the moment was so pure.

On Nov/ 6, Cardi posted a six second clip of the moment she met Pattinson at an event in Beverly Hills, CA. "Look who I met the other day!" she captioned the clip. "I felt like a teen!" The cell phone video showed her excitedly panning the camera towards Pattinson’s face. “C’mon look at my friend guys!” she could be heard saying. Pattinson then leaned in close to his new pal and stuck his tongue out.

You can see Cardi’s video meeting Pattinson below.

Cardi has been an open book about her celeb crushes. Her video with Pattinson arrived just three weeks after she publicly fangirled over Badgley on Twitter. When she found out Badgley knew who she was, she couldn’t contain her excitement.

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous,” she tweeted on Oct. 16.

Their friendship blossomed when Badgley caught wind of the tweet and proceeded to change his profile photo to a pic of Cardi. Cardi ultimately pitched an idea for her cameo on You Season 4, and while that’s still TBD, she did receive a You-themed letter from the star of the show himself.

While Cardi is married to Offset, that doesn’t mean she can’t have a few celeb crushes like the rest of us.