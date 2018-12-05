No one could say that Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is drama-free. With three different cheating scandals, plenty of public interviews, and one divorce filing, there’s been plenty of controversy surrounding the couple, who first got together in 2017.

Despite all the drama, five years into their relationship, Cardi and Offset are still going strong. The parents of two are happily together — and now, Offset is discussing how they got to this place.

In an October interview with Call Her Daddy, he opened up about their ‘ship, specifically how they got past the cheating and how they first fell in love. “I had seen her online, and I just loved the way how raw she was and how confident she was,” the rapper told host Alex Cooper, per Us. “She didn’t give a f*ck what nobody thought, nobody think, nothin’. And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know I’m saying? Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it.”

Here’s a full breakdown of their love story.

January 20, 2017: They Collaborated For The First Time Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Cardi and Offset were first officially linked when they released their collaboration track "Lick.” The track came out on Jan. 20 as part of Cardi B's Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2 album.

February 5, 2017: They Went To The Super Bowl Together Videos surfaced of Cardi and Offset at the Super Bowl in 2017, sparking rumors that they may be more than collaborators. "Around Super Bowl time I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumb-*ss after this.' I never wanted to date a rapper because I would hate to look crazy in public," she later told GQ of the time leading up to their first date.

February 14, 2017: Cardi B & Offset Went Instagram Official On Feb. 14, 2017, Cardi B made their romance IG-official when she posted a since-deleted video of her and her "bae" to Instagram, per BET.

March 17, 2017: Cardi B Denied Relationship Rumors Despite the telling IG post, in a March 2017 interview with Fader, Cardi B denied any sort of romance. “I’m not saying I’m dating an Atlanta guy," she said as a direct reference to Offset.

April 28, 2017: Offset Refused To Discuss Cardi Cardi wasn't the only one keeping quiet. When asked about relationship rumors during an interview with Tim Westwood in April 2017, Offset responded with just a smirk.

May 1, 2017: They Attended The Met Gala Afterparty Despite keeping their public commentary to a minimum, the couple made their second public appearance at a Met Gala afterparty that May.

September 20, 2017: They Got Married In Secret iamcardib on Instagram Although their fans wouldn't realize this until almost a year later, Cardi B eventually announced that she and Offset secretly tied the knot in an extremely small ceremony in September 2017.

October 27, 2017: Offset Proposed To Cardi B On Stage In the middle of an October 2017 show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Offset proposed to Cardi B mid-performance. Although they were *actually* already married at the time, the public didn’t even know for sure that they were dating.

January 2018: Offset Was Reportedly Caught Cheating According to Newsweek, rumors of Offset's cheating started after an explicit video of the rapper with another woman surfaced on the internet in January 2018. Although it was unclear when the video was shot, sources maintained that it happened while he was with Cardi B. Newsweek also reported that Cardi addressed the video at a show, saying she would not get married if he got caught cheating again. (At this point, they were already married.)

March 19, 2018: Cardi Explained Why They Stayed Together Cardi B defended their relationship in a March 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she said. “Like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B*tch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.” She added, "Since when are all these women dating pastors and deacons? I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision. None of these b*tches is going to eat my p*ssy at the end of the day. None of y’all b*tches going to hug me to sleep and clean the tears off my face, so let me deal how I want to deal with it. It’s not right, what he f*cking did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

March 29, 2018: Cardi B Released "Be Careful” After publicly addressing the cheating rumors, Cardi released a track that seemed to be about the Offset sitch. The song has some choice lyrics for her spouse, including: "Be careful with me / Do you know what you doin'? / Whose feelings that you hurtin' and bruisin'? / You gon' gain the whole world / But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?"

April 7, 2018: Cardi B Announced Her Pregnancy NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Cardi B announced that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s first child mid-performance on Saturday Night Live.

April 9, 2018: Cardi B Addressed Cheating Rumors (Again) In an April 2018 interview with GQ, Cardi B spoke about the cheating rumors, explaining they both were dealing with a lack of trust when they started seeing each other. She explained, “For a long time, we was in love with each other but we didn't really trust in each other. It was like a competition of who's gonna hit each other up first. I don't want to hit him up first; he will hit me up first. People used to put things in my head: 'He gonna leave you. He be f*cking with mad b*tches.' People used to put things in his head: 'Cardi, she's a dog. Don't trust her.’” Cardi added, “We never really trusted each other because I always feel like he could get any girl he wants — what makes me think he's gonna want me? I think he felt the same way.” But in that same interview, Cardi B opened up about how Offset makes her life better. "He's so attending in my business," she said. "I don't really know the music business too well, so I always feel like people taking advantage of me. He's always making sure that I'm well taken care of or that I learn something."

June 25, 2018: Cardi B Revealed Their Secret Marriage After the news was leaked by TMZ, Cardi B came clean on Twitter and admitted she and Offset had already tied the knot.

July 10, 2018: They Welcomed Baby No. 1 On July 10, 2018, Cardi\and Offset welcomed their first baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Per TMZ, their daughter’s name was a tribute to Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

October 9, 2018: Cardi B Talked About Cheating (Again!\) Cardi continued to talk about the cheating controversy in interviews. "When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody's," she told W in October 2018. According to her, their careers as musical artists played a role in their relationship struggles. "He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We're artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he's known for having different women, and I'm known for, like, not taking sh*t from guys,” she said. “But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other."

December 2018: They Broke Up On Dec. 4, 2018, Cardi B posted a since-deleted video on IG to announce her split from Offset. “There you go, peace and love,” she captioned the video, per Billboard. A few days later, Offset mourned the breakup on Twitter. “F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI,” he wrote on Dec. 9, 2018.

January 2019: They Got Back Together Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi and Offset’s breakup didn’t last very long. After Offset publicly apologized to Cardi on Instagram for “breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband” in December, per Elle, they were able to make amends. On Jan. 31, 2019, Cardi told a reporter that she and Offset were “working things out, baby,” per E!. By February, they were celebrating Valentine’s Day together as a couple.

September 15, 2020: Cardi B Filed For Divorce Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020. According to People, the court docs called the marriage "irretrievably broken,” adding that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” Per the outlet, Cardi filed after more infidelity allegations came to light.

November 2020: Cardi B Called Off The Divorce Two months after filing for divorce, Cardi changed her mind, and the divorce case was “dismissed without prejudice.” “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she explained her decision in January 2023.

June 2021: Cardi B Announced Second Pregnancy Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On June 27, 2021, Cardi announced her second pregnancy while at the BET Awards. She joined Offset’s group Migos for their performance of “Type Sh*t.” A sheer panel in the ‘fit revealed her baby bump. To make things crystal clear, she followed up with an Instagram post. “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” she captioned the photo of her baby bump.

September 2021: They Welcomed Baby No. 2 In September, Cardi B announced the birth of her second baby on Instagram. The couple’s son, named Wave Set Cephus, was born on Sept. 4, 2021.

June 2023: Cardi Responded To Offset’s Cheating Accusations After Offset accused Cardi of cheating in an Instagram Story, she took to Twitter to deny the “stupid” claims. “First of all, let me say / You can't accuse me of all the things / You know that you are guilty of,” she sang the lyrics of “I Should’ve Cheated” by Keyshia Cole, per People. Cardi added, “That motherf*cker spiraling and thinking sh*t.”

July 2023: Offset Admitted To Lying About Cardi Cheating In a July episode of the podcast Way Up With Angela Lee, Offset explained why he lied about Cardi cheating, which he said happened during an argument when they’d both been drinking. “That’s my wife. I love her to death,” he clarified, per People. “If you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. We [were] going back and forth and I was like, 'Watch this.’”

October 2023: Offset Talked About Cardi On Call Her Daddy Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an Oct. 18 episode of Call Her Daddy, Offset discussed the cheating drama. “First off, by, like, respecting her position, right? We’re both public figures, we’re both in the eyes of people,” he said, per Us Weekly. He shared how he saved his marriage, telling himself, “Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about sh*t.” Since then, Offset said their relationship has way more open communication. “We just talk more and, because, you know, work was getting in the way … communication is key,” he said. “If you don’t like some sh*t t, tell me, and if I don’t like some sh*t , I’ll tell you. … Not communicating f*cks sh*t up.”