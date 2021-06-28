Cardi B Revealed She’s Pregnant Again In The Biggest Way

Cardi B is expecting again! The rapper announced she’s pregnant with her second child with Offset during their joint performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27. The news comes three years after the couple welcomed their first child — a daughter named Kulture — in July 2018. After making a big splash on stage, Cardi B revealed she's pregnant with baby No. 2 on Instagram, too. You need to see the photo she posted because it’s beautiful.

The “WAP” singer initially made the announcement at the BET Awards when she joined Offset and his group Migos on stage to perform “Type Sh*t.” All eyes were on her diamond-studded bodysuit, as it featured a sheer panel exposing her baby bump. The audience was overjoyed to discover Cardi is pregnant again. The moment was so big her name even trended on Twitter. Millions of fans across the world shared congratulatory messages to her and Offset online.

More to come...