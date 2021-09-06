Cardi Revealed She Gave Birth To Her Second Child With The Cutest IG Photo

Cardi B is now a mother of two! She and Offset welcomed their second child on Sept. 4 and the first pic with their bundle of boy couldn’t be sweeter. Be ready to have your heart melted into a puddle, because Cardi B's Instagram photo of her second child with Offset is adorable.

Cardi didn’t specify the gender of her baby, but her caption may have dropped a major hint. “9/4/21,” Cardi captioned her pic, along with a blue heart emoji. Cardi is also carrying her newborn child in a blue blanket in the pic, further suggesting she may have welcomed her first son into the world. But regardless of whether Kulture received a little brother or sister, this growing family could not be happier. The photo showed Cardi and Offset sitting side-by-side in the hospital looking down at their newborn. Both parents looked overjoyed about the baby’s arrival.

The photo was shared on Monday, Sept. 6, two days after the child was born. The couple has also not yet revealed the name of their new baby.

You can see Cardi’s Instagram announcing the baby’s arrival below.

Cardi first announced her pregnancy in June while making an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards. Much to fans’ surprise, she flaunted a baby bump during her live performance.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi hasn’t been shy about sharing her excitement about her second child. She posted a photo on June. 28 with a caption that about how over the moon she and her hubby are.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy,” Cardi wrote.

Now that Cardi and Offset’s second child is finally here, hopefully there’s more adorable photos to come. After all, little Kulture has become a bona fide star in her own right.