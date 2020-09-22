It looks like there's a new Instagram queen in town. Kulture Kiari Cephus, the 2-year-old daughter of Cardi B, has officially joined the 'Gram. Sure, Kulture's mom is one of the most famous rappers in the world, but Kulture has become a celebrity in her own right. Between making music video appearances and frequenting Cardi's Instagram page, she's built quite the loyal fanbase in her two years of life. So, it's no surprise now that Kulture has Instagram, she's racked up a huge following.

Little Kulture's account was launched by her mother on Sept. 19 and gained about 600,000 followers in her first day alone. Kulture's Instagram bio says it all. "I like everything pink," the top of her page says. Her bio also adds that she's "spoiled."

Since launching her page, Cardi has shared endless cute content of her daughter on IG. Kulture's first-ever post showed her rocking an adorable plaid skirt and a Louis Vuitton backpack. She puckered her lips, duck-face style, as she struck a pose. "Hello everyone," the pic was captioned.

Another post showed off all of Kulture's designer bling, including a slew of diamond necklaces featuring her name. "I'm icey," Cardi captioned her daughter's post.

The best post of all might have been the one where Kulture was seen twinning with her mom in bright pink outfits. The post also included a sassy caption. "Me & my mommy .....My mom was annoying me but it’s ok cause I look cute," the post read.

While Cardi first sheltered Kulture from the public eye after giving birth, she's become much more open about her personal life as of late. Speaking to Radio.com in August, she gave an update on Kulture's ever-changing personality.

"These terrible two things, it doesn't come in the middle," she explained. "It just comes right away. Her tantrums sometimes, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. This is crazy.' She has this look where I'll be like, 'You are up to no good.'"

It sounds like Kulture is shaping up the be the ultimate social media queen, just like her mom.